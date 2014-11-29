New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

With a three-game homestand in front of them after ending October with a two-game winning streak, the New Orleans Saints were certainly well-positioned to jump into the driver’s seat in the NFC South race.

Not only that, but after climbing to the .500 mark for the first time this season, the Saints had a golden opportunity to put some separation between them and the rest of the competition in the woebegone division.

But that chance has evaporated -- for now.

Their hopes and dreams of making some inroads toward a division title went by the wayside one by one -- falling to the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in succession after winning 11 games in a row at home.

Now, the Saints (4-7) are dealing with a short week -- with a holiday thrown in for good measure -- as they prepare to travel for a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in what suddenly is a critical game for New Orleans.

After dropping a 34-27 decision to the Ravens on Monday night, the Saints, who are tied for the division lead with the Atlanta Falcons with five games remaining, were stunned.

Saints coach Sean Payton has made changes and pushed buttons to no avail since his team allowed a fourth-and-10 play that led to the 49ers’ game-tying field goal and eventual game-winning three-pointer in overtime started the slide back on Nov. 9.

When asked if he planned on making more changes this week, Payton declined to reveal any details.

“We’re not going to sit up here after a game and talk about what changes are being made,” Payton said after falling to the Ravens. “We’re not going to do that. You (media) will be the last to know.”

As a result, the Saints are in dire straits heading down the stretch. They are 2-9 away from home in their last 11 regular-season games and now face a Steelers team that is hard to beat in Heinz Field.

So now that they’ve proven that they aren’t invincible at home, Payton was asked if it could be an advantage to go on the road for a change of scenery.

“I don’t know that going on the road is an advantage and yet I don’t know that the venue really matters,” he said. “I mean it matters because when you play at home you have an advantage, especially on third down.”

All Payton knows is that they have to straighten things out quick.

”We’re not trying to figure it out; we’re trying to correct it,“ he said. ”Obviously, our margin for error is not good enough to win close games.

“We have to be able to play better and coach better. ... That falls on me, our coaching staff and our players, all of us,” he said. “Most importantly we have to make sure we have thick skin and be able to have the mental and physical toughness to bounce back and play next week because we are playing, obviously, an important game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 15th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 7-7 after the Saints took two of the last three matchups in 2002 and 2010. The Saints claimed four of the last seven meetings to square the series although only one of those victories have come in Pittsburgh. That 20-16 win, on Nov. 29, 1987 in Three Rivers Stadium, clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth. The Saints are 2-3 in Pittsburgh overall. They dropped a 38-31 decision to the Steelers in 2006 -- Sean Payton’s first season -- in their only visit to Heinz Field.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--Despite losing their third game in a row to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, 34-27, the Saints continued doing something well.

If nothing else lately, they have been efficient at putting points on the scoreboard in the two-minute drill before halftime.

Against the Ravens, it was a 28-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to wide receiver Marques Colston in the final 10 seconds -- their sixth score in the last seconds before going to the locker room.

That gave them four touchdowns and two field goals in the final 20 seconds of their 11 games.

--In the loss to the Ravens, Brees completed 35 of 45 passes for 420 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and finished the game with a passer rating of 118.5.

It was Brees’ 11th 400-yard passing game of his 14-year career. That’s the third-most in NFL history behind only Peyton Manning (14) and Dan Marino (13).

It was also the 43rd time that Brees had 30 or more completions in a game, extending his own NFL record.

--The Saints have had trouble with AFC North teams, especially since Sean Payton arrived in 2006.

Going into Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints are 0-3 this season against the Steelers’ division mates -- the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Ravens.

Since Payton took over, he’s 3-8 against those four AFC North clubs. He beat the Browns in his NFL regular-season head coaching debut in 2006, but is 2-8 since.

All three wins have come against different teams. After defeating the Browns in 2006, he beat the Bengals and Steelers in 2010. He is 0-3 against the Ravens.

--The Saints will be playing a team that has had extra rest for the third consecutive week on Sunday.

The Bengals had an extra three days to prepare for the Nov. 16 game with the Saints after a Thursday night game, while the Ravens and Steelers had byes before their matchups with Payton’s team.

But Payton said Monday night that his team can’t be concerned about who they play, or when.

“We can’t control that. ... We have to get ready on a short week,” he said. “We have to get ready to play football on a short week and that’s part of the deal. We don’t really pay attention to it.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 50 -- Touchdown receptions for Saints tight end Jimmy Graham after he caught two in a loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Graham is one of only seven players in NFL history to have at least 50 TD catches in his first five seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think building morale is an issue, I think it is just making sure they avoid the noise and the distractions. Sometimes, challenges can come from a lot of different areas and I think they are tough enough in there to handle it.” -- Saints coach Sean Payton, on his team’s three-game losing streak and 4-7 record.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Khiry Robinson did not take part in Thursday’s practice and likely will miss a sixth consecutive game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

--ILB Kyle Knox, who missed Monday night’s game with a hand injury, did not participate in practice Thursday and his status is unknown.

--LG Ben Grubbs, who has a neck injury, was limited in Thursday’s practice and his availability for Sunday’s game in unknown.

--ILB Curtis Lofton continues to nurse an ankle injury and was limited in Thursday’s practice although he’ll probably play Sunday.

--LCB Keenan Lewis, who has been playing with a knee injury, had limited participation again Thursday but likely will play Sunday.

--C Jonathan Goodwin was limited Thursday with a toe injury and his status for Sunday’s game is not known.

--WR Robert Meachem has missed two games with an ankle injury, but had full participation in practice for the second straight day Thursday.

--NT Brodrick Bunkley, who suffered a quadriceps injury in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens, was put on injured reserve by the Saints Thursday (Nov. 27).

--NT Lawrence Virgil was signed off the practice squad by the Saints Thursday (Nov. 27) to take Brodrick Bunkley’s spot on the 53-man active roster.

GAME PLAN: The Saints historically have struggled against 3-4 defenses, especially ones they don’t see very often, so that will be a concern going into the matchup with the Steelers. They’ll need to get their running game going again after Mark Ingram, who had three consecutive 100-yard games, was held down the past two weeks. At least he’ll have a little bit more help with Pierre Thomas returning to the lineup last week after missing four games because of injuries. Drew Brees, who threw for more than 400 yards in last week’s loss to the Ravens, will have to be sharp.

Defensively, the Saints will be targeted by all facets of the Steelers’ offense. With the secondary still hurting and the Saints starting an undrafted rookie in free safety Pierre Warren, Ben Roethlisberger and his friends will be sure to exploit that repeatedly. After contending with Antonio Brown, the Saints will have to try and control the running threat that Le‘Veon Bell, who has had some big games this season, poses.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints LCB Keenan Lewis vs. Steelers WR Antonio Brown. Right now, the Saints don’t have another cornerback to help out Lewis, who’s been battling a knee injury the last few weeks. That’s not a recipe for success against Brown, who’s capable of having a big day if the Saints don’t figure out a way to pressure Roethlisberger and allow him plenty of time to throw the ball.

--Saints RBs Mark Ingram and Pierre Thomas vs. Steelers front seven. Ingram and Thomas will have to keep the Steelers honest to ensure that Brees has a good day. Both are capable of getting the job done on the ground and Thomas’ return gives them the ability to get the screen game going, which they sorely missed when he was sidelined for four games. Those two things will be key to keep some of the heat off Brees, who was sacked four times in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens.