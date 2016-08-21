Osweiler leads Texans past Saints

HOUSTON -- Brock Osweiler passed for 124 yards and one score and the Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-9 at NRG Stadium on Saturday night.

Osweiler was locked in during the second drive for the Texans (2-0), going 4-of-4 for 51 yards, capping it off with a 19-yard touchdown connection with Will Fuller.

Fuller was a favorite of Osweiler's early, targeting the rookie seven times -- of which he caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Fuller finished with four catches for 73 yards and a score.

Osweiler shared the wealth by hitting Braxton Miller, Jaelen Strong and DeAndre Hopkins as well. Osweiler finished 12 of 19 for 124 yards, one touchdown and interception.

The Saints (0-2) had issues holding onto the ball. In the first quarter, New Orleans fumbled the ball three times, recovering it twice, and Drew Brees threw an interception to Johnathan Joseph.

Brees finished 5 of 8 for 29 yards and the interception in three series. The Saints had 15 plays for 27 total yards of offense when Brees was on the field.

In the first half, New Orleans was held to 57 yards of total offense on 27 plays. The Saints finished with 260 yards of offense a week after putting up 396 yards against the New England Patriots.

The Saints' points all came on field goals. Connor Barth kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, and Kai Forbath connected on kicks of 37 and 27 in the fourth quarter.