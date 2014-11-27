Preview: Seahawks at 49ers

The stakes are certainly not as high as when Seattle knocked off San Francisco in last season’s NFC Championship game, but Thursday’s outcome figures to have some major playoff ramifications when the 49ers host the Seahawks in a matchup of bitter NFC West rivals. With both teams trailing division-leading Arizona by two games and a rematch in Seattle looming in 17 days, the loser will face an uphill climb in the crowded NFC. “It’s a big game for us,“ San Francisco safety Antoine Bethea said. ”It’s our next game.”

The 49ers are riding a three-game winning streak - the victories coming by a combined 12 points - while the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks have won four of five to surge back into playoff contention. While the teams have split the past four meetings, the home side prevailing in each, Seattle outlasted San Francisco 23-17 in the NFC title game as cornerback Richard Sherman knocked away a pass in the end zone and promptly ripped 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree in a postgame interview. “We’re going to have to play great football,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. “Play lights out, that’s it.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: 49ers -1. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (7-4): Running back Marshawn Lynch has been a walking soap opera for Seattle, ranging from being fined for refusing to speak to the media to speculation about his future with the club and recurring back issues that forced him to briefly leave last week’s 19-3 win over the Cardinals. The spotlight will remain on Lynch, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in last season’s playoff victory and has run for five touchdowns in the past five meetings (postseason included). Wilson has not passed for more than 211 yards during the current 4-1 stretch, but he been a dangerous threat out of the backfield with three 100-yard rushing games this season. The return of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner from injury provided a boost to the defense, which limited Arizona to 204 total yards last week.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (7-4): San Francisco was teetering at .500 after back-to-back defeats against Denver and St. Louis, but showed its mettle by rebounding with an overtime victory at New Orleans before giving up a combined 23 points in narrow wins over the New York Giants and Washington. “You make a deposit in the toughness account and you’ll be able to make withdrawals from that later down the road,“ coach Jim Harbaugh said. ”We want to keep making those deposits.” Wideout Anquan Boldin, the epitome of that toughness, is coming off a nine-catch, 137-yard outing but Colin Kaepernick has thrown for only one scoring pass in each of the past five contests while running back Frank Gore has not cracked 100 yards since Oct. 5. Linebacker Aldon Smith had two sacks in his second game back from suspension and has six in his last six contests versus Seattle.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kaepernick, who rushed for 130 yards in last season’s playoff loss, has thrown a scoring pass in 18 straight games, tying Steve Young for the longest streak in NFL history.

2. Seattle hasn’t won in San Francisco in October 2008.

3. Crabtree has at least four catches in five straight versus the Seahawks (playoffs included).

PREDICTION: 49ers 16, Seahawks 13