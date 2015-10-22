Preview: Seahawks at 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will look to reverse a disturbing trend of late-game collapses when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in a matchup of bitter NFC West division rivals. The Seahawks have dropped two straight games, blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead in an overtime defeat at Cincinnati before allowing two late TDs in last week’s 27-23 setback versus Carolina.

”Our expectations are that we should be winning all of these games,“ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ”We should be 6-0 and we should be rolling right now.“ The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with their best performance since the season opener in a 25-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Although the loser of the game will fall into the division cellar, San Francisco coach Jim Tomsula said his club is not approaching the game like a matchup between also-rans. ”Anytime you play Seattle, it’s a big deal,“ he said. ”So I wouldn’t expect that we’ve got to get anybody pumped up for this game.”

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Seahawks -6. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (2-4): Although quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked four times last week to boost his league-leading total to 26, he finally established a strong connection with tight end Jimmy Graham, who had eight receptions for 140 yards. Running back Marshawn Lynch returned from a two-game injury absence to rush for 54 yards on seven carries, but middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (pectoral) missed the game and is questionable for Thursday. Seattle’s Legion of Boom secondary has been gashed by tight ends in consecutive games, including the game-winning TD to a wide-open Greg Olsen on a blown coverage.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2-4): Colin Kaepernick is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 340 yards and a pair of TDs on Sunday, but he has struggled against the Seahawks with only three scoring passes versus nine interceptions. In addition, two of Kaepernick’s top weapons are hurting - leading rusher Carlos Hyde is dealing with a foot injury while veteran wideout Anquan Boldin is nursing an ailing hamstring after registering consecutive 100-yard games the past two weeks. San Francisco’s pass defense has been especially vulnerable, ranking last in the league with 306.2 yards allowed per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle has won five of the past six matchups (playoffs included) and limited San Francisco to 10 points in sweeping the series last season.

2. Kaepernick is 1-5 (postseason included) in his career against Seattle.

3. The Seahawks have been outscored 48-9 in the fourth quarter of their past five games.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, 49ers 16