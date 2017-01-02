Wilson, Seahawks edge 49ers in playoff tune-up

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and one touchdown and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals as the Seattle Seahawks tuned up for the playoffs with a 25-23 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Seattle (10-5-1), which clinched the NFC West crown on Dec. 15 with a win against the Los Angeles Rams, will open the playoffs as the third seed at home against the loser of Sunday's night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks' hopes of securing a first-round bye ended when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to earn the NFC's second bye.

The 49ers fell to 2-14 in what was expected to be coach Chip Kelly's final game with the team, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco CEO Jed York fired general manager Trent Baalke on Friday, and York was reportedly set to meet with Kelly after Sunday's game.

The 49ers will have the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft following the Cleveland Browns' (1-15) overtime victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Wilson completed 19 of 32 passes before giving way to rookie quarterback Trevone Boykin with 9:30 left to play with Seattle leading 25-16. By that point, Atlanta was on its way to beating the Saints.

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed his first 10 passes for 144 yards, but he finished 17 of 25 for 215 and one touchdown.

The Seahawks built a 19-14 halftime lead and extended it to 22-14 on Hauschaka's 33-yard field goal with 8:14 left in the third quarter.

The 49ers cut Seattle's lead to 22-16 on a safety when long snapper Nolan Frese sent the ball over punter Jon Ryan's head and out of the end zone with 5:04 left in the third.

Seattle answered with Hauschaka's 28-yard field goal, making it 25-16 with 14:08 left to play. Kaepernick's 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrett Celek cut Seattle's lead to 25-23 with 5:42 remaining.

The 49ers started fast, building a 14-3 lead with 14:56 left in the first half when running back Shaun Draughn scored on his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game.

But Seattle scored 16 unanswered points before halftime to take a 19-14 lead.

The Seahawks cut San Francisco's lead to 14-6 on Hauschaka's 32-yard field goal with 10:32 showing in the first half.

Then on the 49ers ensuing drive, Seahawks defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin forced a fumble by running back DuJuan Harris. Seattle defensive end Frank Clark recovered and returned 27 yards to the 49ers' 15. Two plays later, Wilson hit tight end Luke Wilson over the middle with an 11-yard touchdown pass. That cut San Francisco's lead to 14-13 with 6:55 left.

Seattle forced a punt then marched 91 yards in five plays for running back Thomas Rawls' 1-yard blast for a touchdown with 3:00 left. Wilson had completions of 41 yards to wide receiver Doug Baldwin and 42 to tight end Jimmy Graham on the drive.

San Francisco defensive tackle Chris Jones blocked Hauschaka's extra point try.

NOTES: 49ers starting LT Joe Staley returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. ... 49ers regular starting LG Zane Beadles started at center, replacing Marcus Martin, who was placed on injured reserve (ankle). Andrew Gardner started at left guard. ... Seahawks starting RT Bradley Sowell was inactive, and Garry Gilliam started in his place. ... Seahawks WR Kasen Williams, who was promoted from the practice squad, was active. ... 49ers backup tight end Je'Ron Hamm sustained an injury to his left leg during pregame warmups and was ruled out. Hamm was carted off the field and had an air cast on his left leg. ... 49ers CB Rashard Robinson was carted off the field with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and did not return.