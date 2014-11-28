Seahawks top 49ers, continue to recapture championship form

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It’s taken them much of the season, but the Seattle Seahawks have apparently recaptured the mojo that led them to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history last year.

Four days after beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-3, the Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers by the same score Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 236 yards and a touchdown, running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries, and cornerback Richard Sherman intercepted two passes, keying another dominant performance by the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense.

“Guys were playing fast, weren’t thinking about mistakes,” Sherman said. “Stuffing the run. It feels a lot like last year. Marshawn’s running the football. We were controlling the game.”

The Seahawks (8-4) pulled to within 1 1/2 games of Arizona (9-2) in the West and improved their position in the wild-card playoff race. The 49ers (7-5), meanwhile, fell 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, and suffered a blow to their wild-card hopes.

The Seahawks and 49ers met for the first time since Seattle’s 23-17 victory Jan. 19 in the NFC Championship game at Seattle. Seattle defeated San Francisco for the fourth time in the past five meetings but for the first time on the road since Oct. 26, 2008. The teams will meet again Dec. 14 at Seattle.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised his team for playing “a real solid game across the board” in all phases, but he had special praise for his defense, which held the 49ers to 164 total yards.

“These guys have joined together and recaptured what we played with last year,” Carroll said. “There’s no question in the last two weeks we’ve elevated our game.”

Seattle’s offense gained 379 yards against a 49ers defense that came into the game ranked No. 2 in the league. Wilson completed 15 of 22 passes and had a passer rating of 118.8.

Seahawks place-kicker Steven Hauschka made all four of his field goal attempts, connecting from 21, 35, 40 and 46 yards.

“This is how we want to feel,” Wilson said. “This is how we want to be. We are going in the right direction.”

The loss did not sit well with 49ers CEO Jed York, who apologized on Twitter for his team’s poor play.

“This performance wasn’t acceptable,” York wrote. “I apologize for that.”

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick had another rough day against the Seahawks, completing 16 of 29 passes for a season-low 121 yards with two interceptions and a passer rating of 36.7, another season worst. Entering the game, Kaepernick had a career passer rating against Seattle of 54.0 with seven interceptions and three touchdowns.

“It’s not acceptable,” Kaepernick said of the 49ers’ performance, echoing York. “We didn’t play well. We have much higher standards.”

Seattle built a 13-0 halftime lead, outgaining the 49ers 204 yards to 71. Wilson threw for 158 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 128.0 in the first half. Kaepernick had 55 passing yards with one interception and a rating of 26.8.

“I think we have the athletes to control him,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said of Kaepernick. “When he wants to get out and run, he can’t do that because we’re so fast. I think we’re just doing a good job of controlling him, making him one-dimensional, making him throw the ball.”

The Seahawks grabbed a 7-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter on Wilson’s 13-yard touchdown pass to running back Robert Turbin.

Seattle drove 45 yards in seven plays for the score, capitalizing on Sherman’s interception of a Kaepernick pass. Kaepernick tried to hit wide receiver Brandon Marshall on a back-shoulder throw deep down the right sideline, but his pass sailed too far, right into Sherman’s arms.

On third-and-7 from San Francisco’s 34, Wilson hit wide receiver Doug Baldwin for 24 yards on a shallow crossing route. Two plays later, Wilson looked right then threw back to his left, finding a wide-open Turbin along the left sideline. Turbin caught Wilson’s pass at the 12, turned upfield and sprinted into the end zone.

“My job is to get into the flat, and really what I‘m trying to do is draw a defender to come with me so that the slant route is open, the inside route is open, but if the defender stays with the inside route, nobody’s guarding me,” Turbin said. “Russell did a great job going through his progressions. Found me, and boom. Touchdown.”

Seattle increased its lead to 10-0 with 11:07 remaining in the first half on Hauschka’s 21-yard field goal, capping a seven-play, 63-yard drive. Hauschka drilled a 36-yard field goal with 5:40 left in the half, making it 13-0.

NOTES: The 49ers activated TE Garrett Celek from the physically-unable-to-perform list, promoted TE Asante Cleveland from their practice squad to the 53-man roster, placed TE Derek Carrier on injured reserve and waived LB Chase Thomas before the game. ... 49ers RT Anthony Davis (concussion) missed his second straight game, and OT Jonathan Martin started again in his place. ... Seahawks C Lemuel Jeanpierre moved into the starting lineup, replacing C Patrick Lewis.