Preview: Seahawks at Cardinals

Much has been made of disparity in play by the Seattle Seahawks when they are at home versus on the road, and it can be best exemplified by their two matchups with the Arizona Cardinals last season. The Seahawks lost by four points at Arizona in the 2012 season opener, only to get revenge by mauling the Cardinals 58-0 at home three months later. Seattle is sitting atop the NFC West with a 5-1 record heading into a Thursday night showdown at division rival Arizona.

The Seahawks have won two of three away from home but the victory margin in the two victories came by a combined eight points. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have a short week to prepare for the back end of a brutal division daily-double after Sunday’s 32-20 turnover-laden defeat in San Francisco. It marks the start of a critical three-game homestand for Arizona, although each contest is against a team that advanced to the playoffs last season.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Seahawks -6. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (5-1): Seattle ran its home winning streak to 11 games with Sunday’s 20-13 victory over Tennessee, but life on the road has been a different story. The Seahawks trailed in the fourth quarter in a season-opening 12-7 win at Carolina and needed a boneheaded interception by Houston quarterback Matt Schaub to prevail in overtime in Week 4 before squandering a fourth-quarter lead in a 34-28 loss at Indianapolis a week later. Quarterback Russell Wilson has played efficiently but is averaging only 209 yards passing, although he has the luxury of handing off to Marshawn Lynch, who is third in the league in rushing with 487 yards.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-3): Arizona rolled up 403 yards of offense against the 49ers but was unable to overcome four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Carson Palmer, who was also sacked for a safety. Rookie Andre Ellington is making a strong bid to supplant Rashard Mendenhall as the starting running back with seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 36 more on Sunday. The Cardinals had a major injury scare when defensive end Calais Campbell was carted off the field and hospitalized for possible neck and spine injuries, but he was back at team meetings on Monday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lynch ran for three touchdowns and Seattle forced eight turnovers while setting a franchise record for points in last season’s 58-0 rout.

2. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald had his first 100-yard day of the season with six catches for 117 yards and a TD despite a sore hamstring.

3. Arizona has won six of the last seven home matchups against the Seahawks.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 16