Preview: Seahawks at Cardinals

Riding their longest winning streak since 1948, the Arizona Cardinals are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC as they prepare for a rematch with the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Cardinals have ripped off nine consecutive victories to set a franchise record for wins and already have wrapped up the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians balked at the idea of holding out some of his key players. “(I) don’t think you get anything out of resting guys,“ Arians said. ”We’re playing so well right now, we don’t want to change.” The Seahawks, who had a five-game winning streak snapped by the St. Louis Rams last week, have locked up a playoff berth and will be on the road for the first round of the postseason. The Cardinals won the first matchup with a 39-32 victory in Seattle on Nov. 15.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Cardinals -6.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (9-6): After averaging a shade over 34 points during a dominant five-game stretch, Seattle struggled against the Rams as fill-in running backs Christine Michael and Bryce Brown were limited to a combined 15 yards on 13 carries. Russell Wilson had thrown for 19 touchdowns and no interceptions in the winning streak, but he was sacked four times and committed a pair of turnovers against St. Louis. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin set a franchise mark with his 14th touchdown catch last week - 11 in the past five weeks - while Seattle’s defense held the Rams to 207 total yards.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (13-2): Arizona, which has not lost since a 25-13 setback in Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, is coming off a dominating pair of victories, following up a 40-17 romp in Philadelphia by demolishing Green Bay 38-8 a week ago. The Cardinals, who lead the league in scoring (32.2 points per game) and total offense (420.1 yards), collected nine sacks against the Packers, including three by veteran Dwight Freeney. Carson Palmer threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the first matchup versus Seattle while rookie David Johnson is an emerging star since taking over as the starting running back.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Palmer is 26-4 in his last 30 starts with Arizona.

2. Seahawks CB Richard Sherman has seven interceptions in his past eight meetings versus Arizona.

3. Johnson is averaging 149.8 yards from scimmage and has scored five TDs in his four starts.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 23