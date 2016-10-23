Preview: Seahawks at Cardinals

Carson Palmer's health is a question mark for the second time in three weeks as the Arizona Cardinals prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks on in a crucial NFC West matchup. Palmer, who sat out a Week 5 victory at San Francisco due to a concussion, did not practice Thursday after suffering cramping in his hamstring in Monday's 28-3 win over the New York Jets.

Arizona, which stumbled to a 1-3 start, moved back to the .500 mark with the dominant victory over the Jets but still trail division-leading Seattle by 1 1/2 games. "We did not play well in September, surprising to me, but we did play very well the last two weeks, and hopefully we can continue that," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. The Seahawks have ripped off three straight victories since a 9-3 loss at Los Angeles, capped by last week's come-from-behind win over Atlanta. Seattle has won three of the past four meetings in the series, including the last three trips to Arizona by a whopping 105-34 margin.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Cardinals -2. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-1): Despite getting blitzed for three touchdowns in an 11-minute span by Atlanta's top-ranked offense last week, Seattle owns the league's No. 1 defense and is third in points (15.6) and rushing yards (74.6) allowed. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who has a passer rating of at least 121.9 in three of the last four meetings with the Cardinals, guided Seattle to a 36-6 rout at Arizona in the regular-season finale in January. Tight end Jimmy Graham continues to be the top target for Wilson with six receptions in each of the last three games for a combined 302 yards.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-3): Arizona featured one of the league's top passing attacks last season, but second-year running back David Johnson has altered the team's offensive identity by rushing for 268 yards and five touchdowns over the past two games, giving him a league-best eight scores on the ground. Johnson could be in for a heavy workload if the Cardinals have to turn to Drew Stanton, who threw for 124 yards on 11-of-28 passing in place of Palmer in a Week 5 win at San Francisco. Arizona's defense is tied for fourth in the league (295.0 yards allowed) and tied for third in sacks (19).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Johnson is the first player in franchise history with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in the season's first six games.

2. Seahawks DE Cliff Avril has four sacks and a forced fumble in the last four games versus Arizona.

3. Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald has a team-high 37 catches and had 16 receptions in the two matchups versus Seattle last season.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 20