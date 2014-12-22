Seahawks crush Cards, take command of NFC West

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Beast Mode is back, this time with a flourish.

Running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s record-setting 35-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium, enabling the Seahawks to take a giant step toward their second consecutive NFC West title.

Lynch ran over one Cardinals defender and through several more on a decisive 79-yard touchdown run around the right side for a 28-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. He punctuated the run with a backward flip into the end zone, complete with a crotch grab.

“He’s really just showing the world that he is a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, continue to say bad, man,” Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said.

“I haven’t seen that since Dominique Dawes,” Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett said of the landing, referencing a former U.S. gymnastics star. “That’s the best run I’ve ever seen. He ran like he was running for his freedom or something.”

The Seahawks (11-4) swept the season series against the Cardinals (11-4) and would win the division with a victory over the St. Louis Rams next Sunday or an Arizona road loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Both Seattle and Arizona have clinched playoff berths.

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on six carries to help the Seahawks post a franchise-record 596 yards of total offense.

Related Coverage Preview: Seahawks at Cardinals

“Well, that’s about as much fun as you can have playing NFL football in the regular season,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’ve never seen a better run than Marshawn‘s. It reminded me of O.J. Simpson against Ohio State, I think. Cutting back and finishing and all that stuff. Then Russell was just ridiculous tonight. He was so good in so many ways.”

Seattle also got big receiving games from tight end Luke Wilson (three catches, 139 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Doug Baldwin (seven receptions, 113 yards).

The Seahawks own a five-game winning streak during which their opponents produced a total of 33 points and 978 yards.

Seattle would get the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if it beats the Rams on Sunday, which would guarantee home-field advantage. The Seahawks are trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl winner since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are limping toward the postseason. They finished with 216 total yards while permitting their highest yardage total in a game since 1958.

“Obviously, not the outcome we were looking for,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. “We put our defense out there too long too many times.”

Cardinals quarterback Ryan Lindley completed 18 of 44 passes for 216 yards and an interception in his first start since Dec. 13, 2012. He replaced Drew Stanton, who sprained his right knee in a 12-6 victory at St. Louis on Dec. 11.

“They’re the No. 1-ranked defense in the National Football League,” Lindley said. “They’re the cream of the crop. At the same time, you have to go out, and you have to execute. The buck starts and stops here.”

The Cardinals, who gained only 15 yards in the first quarter, got all of their scoring on two field goals from placekicker Chandler Catanzaro.

Arizona has only offensive touchdowns in its past 23 quarters since a 14-3 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Cardinals’ first game after No. 1 quarterback Carson Palmer sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Seahawks placekicker Steven Hauschka missed all three of his field-goal attempts after missing only three of his previous 32 tries this season.

The Cardinals led 3-0 before Wilson’s 80-yard pass to Willson midway through the second quarter.

Lynch scored on a 6-yard run on the next series for a 14-3 lead, and after Catanzaro’s second field goal, the Seahawks scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns -- a 20-yard pass to Willson, Lynch’s long run and a 5-yard run by Wilson.

The Super Bowl will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 1, and the scoreboard has a count-down display to the day.

“Same thought process as last year when we played in New York,” said safety Earl Thomas, whose Seahawks shut out the Giants on Dec. 15 before winning the Super Bowl there.

NOTES: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald started Sunday after missing the first game between the teams with a sprained left knee. He finished with four catches for 33 yards. The Cardinals lost both games in which Fitzgerald did not play, at Seattle and at Atlanta. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson entered the game with 754 yards rushing, the 15th-best total among all NFL players. His 7.1-yard average was the highest among any player with as many as 125 rushing yards. ... Seattle won for the 31st time in its past 39 games. ... Arizona had a season-high seven sacks in the Seahawks’ 19-3 victory in Seattle on Nov. 23. The Cardinals sacked Wilson just once Sunday.