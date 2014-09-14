Preview: Seahawks at Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have one convincing victory in the books and look to post another when they visit the host San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Seattle recorded a 36-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 4 and has had plenty of time to recuperate as they attempt to defeat San Diego for the seventh time in the past eight meetings. The Chargers blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in their opener on Monday before succumbing 18-17 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was mighty bored in the opener as the Packers never once threw his way and he didn’t even record a tackle. “I’m a ballplayer,” Sherman told reporters. “You don’t make an impact. You don’t get the ball, not as much impact. That’s how I feel. Everybody has their opinion, but I need the ball.” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said on a conference call that quarterback Philip Rivers (career-best 455 yards against Seattle in 2010) will throw the ball in Sherman’s direction.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks –5.5. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (1-0): Quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the opener as Seattle produced two 80-yard touchdown drives and another of 70 yards. Running back Marshawn Lynch averaged 5.5 yards per carry while rolling up 110 yards and two touchdowns and wideout Percy Harvin totaled 160 yards (59 receiving, 41 rushing and 60 on kickoff returns). Defensive end Michael Bennett had two sacks and forced a fumble to lead a defense that also received strong performances from middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (14 tackles) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (11 tackles).

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (0-1): Rivers passed for only 238 yards against the Cardinals but did throw a touchdown pass for the 21st consecutive game, two shy of matching his own club mark from 2009-10. Running back Ryan Mathews had a pedestrian opener with just 40 rushing yards while veteran tight end Antonio Gates appeared spry with six receptions for 81 yards. Rookie outside linebacker Jerry Attaochu had a sack and blocked a punt while rookie cornerback Jason Verrett stood out in coverage as Arizona star Larry Fitzgerald was held to just one reception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams last played in San Diego on Dec. 29, 2002, when the Seahawks produced a 31-28 overtime victory.

2. Seattle is removing FS Earl Thomas as the punt returner and will use WR Bryan Walters.

3. The Chargers lost veteran C Nick Hardwick (neck) for the season and he will replaced by Rich Ohrnberger.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 30, Chargers 17