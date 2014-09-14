Chargers 30, Seahawks 21: Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates hooked up on three touchdown passes as host San Diego dispatched of reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle.

Rivers was 28-of-37 passing for 284 yards and Gates caught seven passes for 96 yards as the Chargers (1-1) defeated the Seahawks (1-1) for only the second time in the last eight meetings. San Diego controlled the ball for 42 minutes, 15 seconds and was successful on 10-of-17 third-down conversions.

Russell Wilson was 17-of-25 for 202 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle, which ran just 40 plays to San Diego’s 75. The Seahawks trailed by six and had the ball with 3:04 left, but were unable to get a first down before Chargers kicker Nick Novak booted a 28-yard field goal – his third of the game – to wrap it up with 16 seconds left.

San Diego led by six when Gates made a superb one-handed 21-yard grab from Rivers for a 27-14 lead with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Wilson tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Marshawn Lynch with three seconds left in the quarter but the Seahawks got no closer.

The Chargers dominated most of the first half but led just 20-14 after Wilson guided a late drive and hit Robert Turbin on a 3-yard scoring pass with 12 seconds left. The Chargers used two 8-yard touchdown passes from Rivers to Gates and two field goals by Novak to counter a 51-yard touchdown run by Seattle’s Percy Harvin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gates has caught three TD passes in a game on three occasions. … Replays displayed that Harvin stepped out-of-bounds during his scoring run but the command center in New York didn’t overrule the touchdown. … San Diego OLB Jarret Johnson missed the game due to his wife going in labor while RB Ryan Mathews left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.