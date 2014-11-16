Preview: Seahawks at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their fifth straight victory and will need to slow down the run when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kansas City has won six of the last seven meetings between the clubs but Seattle enters with a three-game winning streak and rolled up a franchise-best 350 rushing yards in last week’s win over the New York Giants. The Seahawks lead the NFL in rushing at 170.9 yards per game.

The Chiefs allow 115.6 rushing yards per game and will certainly need to be in top form to slow Seattle. “That’s pretty impressive, very impressive,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. “It wasn’t just one guy doing it. They had one that did the majority of it, but the quarterback was also involved in that and then the other two runners were involved.” Running back Marshawn Lynch rushed for 140 yards and a career-high four touchdowns while quarterback Russell Wilson added 107 yards and a score.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Chiefs –1.5. O/U: 42.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (6-3): Wilson has thrown for only one touchdown during the three-game winning streak and has failed to reach 200 passing yards in any of the games. He has been using his legs more to make plays and the 100-yard outing against New York was his third of the season. Lynch ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (689) and has a league-high nine touchdowns after becoming the first Seattle player since Shaun Alexander (2005) to rush for four touchdowns in a game. The Seahawks are hopeful of getting both strong safety Kam Chancellor (groin) and outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (groin) back for Kansas City.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (6-3): Outside linebacker Justin Houston has an NFL-best 12 sacks, which also is a career high despite their having seven games remaining. “I play with no fear now,” Houston told reporters. “I’m just running around and having fun. I’m not even thinking. I see something, I attack.” Quarterback Alex Smith has passed for 1,869 yards and 11 touchdowns – and none of the TD throws have gone to wide receivers. Running back Jamaal Charles has rushed for 533 yards and six touchdowns but hasn’t produced a 100-yard game, falling two yards short in last week’s 17-13 win over Buffalo.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe had 13 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the most recent meeting – Kansas City’s 42-24 road win in 2010.

2. Seattle placed DT Brandon Mebane (hamstring) on injured reserve and six-time Pro Bowler Kevin Williams will replace him.

3. Kansas City hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 21