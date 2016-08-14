Seahawks score on final play to edge Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first eight minutes of play between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon provided plenty of action at Arrowhead Stadium. So did the game's final minute. In between, the preseason opener for both teams was a snoozer.

But then nobody should ever fall asleep on Pete Carroll's team. Seattle posted a 17-16 victory over the Chiefs, scoring eight points with the game clock showing all zeroes.

The outcome was in doubt until the final snap when the Seahawks went for two points after a last-play, 37-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Trevone Boykin to rookie wide receiver Tanner McEvoy.

The Seahawks got the two-point conversion and the victory with running back Troymaine Pope scoring on a 1-yard run.

It was quite a performance for Boykin, who Carroll inserted back into the game late in the fourth quarter after pulling him so Jake Heaps could get some playing time. Boykin, the undrafted rookie from TCU, led the team on the 88-yard scoring drive in just four plays that used the final 67 seconds.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith drove his offense 49 yards on eight plays with running back Spencer Ware scoring on a 1-yard run on the game's first possession. With his initial and only chance, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson moved his offense to the Kansas City 14-yard line. But his first-down pass to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was intercepted in the end zone by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

At that point, the starters for both teams doffed the shoulder pads and the rest of the 90-man rosters worked to impress their coaches in hopes of continued employment.

The teams combined for three field goals in the second quarter and one each in the third quarter, including a 58-yarder by K.C.'s Cairo Santos. In the fourth quarter, Steven Hauschka added a 50-yard field goal that kept alive the Seahawks' comeback hopes. Boykin to McEvoy, with help from Pope made it come true.