Chiefs beat Seahawks for fifth straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The calendar says it November, but the Kansas City Chiefs approached their game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks like it was January.

“It sure felt like a playoff game,” said Kansas City cornerback Sean Smith of the Chiefs 24-20 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium. “It was intense from the first play. We expected that, but it’s not what you think will happen in games like this, it’s how you react. I think we did a good job of that.”

The Chiefs have now won five straight games and, with their 7-3 record, find themselves tied for first place in the AFC West after Denver was upset by St. Louis. The Seahawks are 6-4, and they are falling further behind the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals.

“We approached this game like it was the playoffs,” said Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali. “Coach (Andy Reid) has been talking to us about the type of effort needed every week if you are going to be successful in the playoffs, and that’s what we are trying to build with these games.”

The foundation for the victory was the Chiefs’ running game on offense and another sterling effort from a bend-not-break defense that stopped the Seattle offense on three different possessions in the red zone without allowing a point.

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was the offensive star, running 20 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle entered the game with the No. 4 rushing defense in the league, but the Seahawks were unable to slow Charles down. He averaged eight yards per carry and the Chiefs finished with 190 rushing yards.

“To see that happen is out of character for us,” said Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. “All the sudden we’ve got to go back to work and figure out how we are going to stop the running game. It’s been a strength of ours.”

Defensively, the Chiefs allowed Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch 124 rushing yards, and quarterback Russell Wilson ran for 71 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes.

But the K.C. defense faced three different possessions in the fourth quarter where Seattle had a fourth-down play to move the chains. Two of those plays were in Kansas City territory. But the Seahawks failed to gain a first down on any of those snaps, including getting shut out of a score on three plays from the Chiefs 4-yard line.

“The way the game was going and our problems on stopping them in the run game, we knew we had to score points,” said Carroll. “We had to keep the football and score and when we got down there in the red zone, we had to score. We didn’t capitalize on those opportunities.”

The first half saw the teams move up and down the field on offense with great efficiency, producing three touchdowns and a pair of field goals in seven possessions.

After Seattle opened the game with three plays and a punt, the Chiefs held the ball for the next nine minutes, using 15 plays to travel 86 yards before Charles scored on a 1-yard run. Charles was the star of that drive, touching the ball eight times as a runner and receiver and producing 53 of the 86 yards. The PAT kick by Cairo Santos gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

The Seahawks came right back with a long drive of their own, using nine minutes to go 90 yards in 16 plays before Wilson connected with wide receiver Doug Baldwin on a 7-yard touchdown play.

The key performer in that scoring drive was Chiefs cornerback Ron Parker. An undrafted free agent out of Newberry College, Parker was signed and released five times by Seattle in three years, before landing with the Chiefs last season and earning a starting spot this year.

Parker struggled in the possession. First, his penalty for illegal use of hands wiped out a K.C. sack. Then, he allowed the biggest big play in the possession, a 24-yard completion to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in which Parker went for the interception rather than the tackle and a short gain. On the touchdown play, Parker had coverage on Baldwin in the end zone.

The PAT kick by Steven Hauschka tied the score at 7-7, but Kansas City came back and went up again, thanks to a four-play, 80-yard drive with Charles scoring on a 16-yard run. He also had a 28-yard run in the possession, with Smith hitting on passes for 23 yards to tight end Travis Kelce and 13 yards to fullback Anthony Sherman.

Before halftime, Seattle added a pair of Hauschka field goals of 24 and 27 yards. The Seahawks got a chance for the last three-pointer when they forced a fumble by Kelce that was recovered at the Chiefs 47-yard line. Wilson drove the Hawks to a first-and-goal at the Chiefs 9-yard line, but then missed on three throws, and Seattle took the field goal on the final play of the half that set the score at 14-13.

Kansas City came out to start the second half with a 12-play drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal from Santos, and the Chiefs led by four points. Later in the third quarter, the Seattle defense forced a fumble by Charles that was recovered by the Seahawks at the K.C. 44-yard line. Five plays later, on a first-and-goal play from the Chiefs 1-yard line, Wilson connected with tight end Tony Moeaki for a touchdown, and the PAT kick gave Seattle its first lead of the game, 20-17.

Again, the Chiefs answered and moved 71 yards on just four plays, with running back Knile Davis scoring on a 4-yard run. The touchdown was set up by a 47-yard run from Charles with another 5 yards on a Seattle penalty. Davis scored on the next play and the PAT kick gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead.

Next for the Chiefs is a Thursday night game in Oakland against a struggling Raiders team. Then, the Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Our next game in the playoffs is against Oakland,” said Hali. “It doesn’t matter what their record is. It’s the Raiders and we have to prepare just like we did this week.”

Notes: Seattle center Max Unger left the game on a cart with just under nine minutes to play with a left ankle and knee injuries. He was replaced by second-year man Patrick Lewis. ... Seattle wide receiver Ricardo Lockette was ejected late in the third quarter after throwing a punch at Chiefs safety Kurt Coleman at the end of a punt return. ... The temperature at game-time was 20 degrees, with a 10 mph wind out of the northwest that made it feel like 10 degrees. ... The weather forecast had called for snow over the weekend, so at the urging of the NFL, the Chiefs punted on hosting a NCAA Division II game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The contest between Washburn and Northwest Missouri State was moved back to campus in Maryville, Mo., to protect the Arrowhead turf from being chewed up.