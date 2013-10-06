Preview: Seahawks at Colts

The Seattle Seahawks have secured the first 4-0 start in franchise history and the host Indianapolis Colts seek to knock the NFC West leaders from the ranks of the unbeaten on Sunday. The Colts are tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South and have won their past two games by a combined 54 points. Seattle had to rally from a 17-point deficit to notch an overtime victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is 14-6 in 20 career starts and will be trying to keep former Stanford teammate Richard Sherman from getting his hands on any of his passes. Sherman returned the tying 58-yard interception score in Seattle’s comeback against the Texans and has six interceptions in his past eight regular-season games. “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet,” Luck said. “I’m sure he’s still tirelessly working to get better at his craft.” Seattle has won nine consecutive regular-season games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -3. O/U: 44.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (4-0): Seattle leads the NFC with a plus-seven turnover differential and has notched multiple interceptions in three consecutive games. The Seahawks hope to have defensive end Michael Bennett (2.5 sacks) available after he was removed from the field via stretcher with a back injury against Houston. Quarterback Russell Wilson (787 yards, six touchdowns) has experienced two solid games and two shaky outings and hasn’t yet settled into a groove. Marshawn Lynch is sixth in the NFL with 308 rushing yards after having his second 98-yard outing of the season against the Texans.

ABOUT THE COLTS (3-1): Luck has passed for 915 yards and five touchdowns entering the matchup against a Seattle defense allowing just 11.8 points per game. Trent Richardson is still learning the offense and his 20 carries against woeful Jacksonville last Sunday netted just 60 rushing yards. Veteran sack master Robert Mathis is wreaking havoc after a three-sack outing against the Jaguars and is tied for the NFL lead with 7.5. Indianapolis has a plus-six margin in takeaways and is allowing 12.8 points per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indianapolis had a seven-game home winning streak snapped in a Week 2 loss to Miami.

2. Seahawks DE/OLB Bruce Irvin (eight sacks as a rookie in 2012) will play for the first time this season after serving a suspension tied to performance-enhancing drugs.

3. Colts RB Ahmad Bradshaw (neck) will miss his second straight game and could be facing season-ending surgery.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Seahawks 23