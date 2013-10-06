FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colts 34, Seahawks 28
October 6, 2013 / 9:09 PM / 4 years ago

Colts 34, Seahawks 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colts 34, Seahawks 28: Andrew Luck tossed two touchdown passes to T.Y. Hilton and Indianapolis recovered from an early 12-point deficit to hand visiting Seattle its first loss of the season.

Hilton finished with 140 receiving yards and Donald Brown provided the go-ahead points with a 3-yard scamper with 8:55 remaining for the Colts (4-1). Cornerback Darius Butler’s interception with 1:23 remaining sealed Indianapolis’ third consecutive victory.

Russell Wilson passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 102 yards for the Seahawks (4-1). Marshawn Lynch also rolled up a season-high 102 yards and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals.

Hauschka kicked field goals of 36 and 41 yards in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 25-17 lead before Luck (16-for-29, 229 yards) hit Hilton on a 29-yard scoring pass before the 2-point conversion failed. Hauschka added a 46-yarder with 35 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 28-23 before Brown’s run, Luck’s two-point conversion pass to Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri’s 49-yard field goal gave the Colts a 34-28 lead with 1:56 remaining.

Seattle scored 12 points in the opening 10 minutes before Luck teamed with Hilton on a 73-yard scoring play and safety Delano Howell returned a blocked field goal 61 yards to give the Colts a 14-12 lead. Wilson connected on a 28-yard scoring pass to Jermaine Kearse to put the Seahawks ahead with 6:05 remaining in the half and Vinatieri kicked 41-yard field goal five minutes later to pull the Colts within 19-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colts standout LB Robert Mathis recorded his 100th NFL sack on the final play of the first half and added a second one later in the contest to raise his NFL-leading count to 9 1/2. … The 100-yard outing is the 23rd of Lynch’s career, while Hilton’s 100-yard receiving game is his seventh. … Indianapolis DE Lawrence Guy blocked the field goal that Howell returned for a touchdown and Kearse blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.

