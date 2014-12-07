Preview: Seahawks at Eagles

Mark Sanchez is in the midst of reviving his career and looks to send his college coach home unhappy when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Sanchez was a star quarterback at USC under Pete Carroll, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Seahawks. “I think he’s one of the best – not just coaches – but people I’ve ever been around,” Sanchez told reporters. “And he’s such a great motivator and more than a coach, he’s a teacher.”

Philadelphia has a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East and is looking for its 11th consecutive home victory. Seattle is one game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West and has won five of its last six games. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had two interceptions in a win over San Francisco on Thanksgiving after having just one entering the contest. “I think right now he’s probably the best corner in the league,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters. “You’ve always got to be aware of him and where you are.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles –1. O/U: 48.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (8-4): Seattle’s top-ranked defense (285.8 per game) is carrying the club and has allowed just six points in the last two contests – a field goal each against Cardinals and 49ers. It has been more than Sherman picking up his play and the whole unit is responsible for allowing an average of 184 yards in the past two games. “We’re dedicated to one another right now,” Sherman told reporters. “When you’re on the field playing for one another, we’re playing like some 9-year-old, 10-year-old kids – not worried about the outcome and not worried about individual stats or anything like that.” Quarterback Russell Wilson remains efficient and has 15 touchdowns against five interceptions and running back Marshawn Lynch has 956 rushing yards and an NFL-high nine rushing touchdowns.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (9-3): Running back LeSean McCoy (1,018 rushing yards) is coming off back-to-back big games in which he totaled 289 rushing yards and is now just 48 away from passing Wilbert Montgomery (6,538) as Philadelphia’s all-time leading rusher. “That’s something big. That’s something I’m looking forward to,” McCoy told reporters. “The main goal is to win the game, obviously, but on the way to doing that, I would love to accomplish that.” Sanchez has filled in well for injured Nick Foles (collarbone) and has eight touchdowns against six interceptions while receiver Jeremy Maclin has 71 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine scores. Connor Barwin leads the NFC with 12.5 sacks and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Month for November while free safety Malcolm Jenkins has a team-best three interceptions.

1. The Seahawks have won three of the past four meetings.

2. Maclin has four 100-yard outings this season after recording 108 receiving yards against Dallas on Thanksgiving.

3. Philadelphia has committed a league-worst 28 turnovers (16 interceptions, 12 fumbles) while Seattle has made just nine (five interceptions, four fumbles).

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Eagles 20