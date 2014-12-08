Seahawks win in Philadelphia, continue surge

PHILADELPHIA -- The Seattle Seahawks once again look like the team that won the Super Bowl last season. That’s not good news for the NFC in general and, on Sunday, for the Philadelphia Eagles in particular. The Seahawks scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half and went on to beat the Eagles 24-14 at Lincoln Financial Field in a battle of two of the NFC’s top teams.

“We knew coming in that this was going to be a battle for four quarters and it was,” Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. “That’s a pretty good team over there, but we’re a pretty good team, too. When we play like we did today, especially on the defensive side of the ball, we’re a very tough team to beat.”

Seattle (9-4) kept pace with first-place Arizona (10-3) in NFC West after the Cardinals beat Kansas City 17-14 on Sunday. Seattle beat the Cardinals 19-3 earlier in the season and the two teams meet again on Dec. 21 at Arizona.

The Eagles (9-4) fell into a first-place tie with Dallas in NFC East, although the Eagles hold a tiebreaker because the beat the Cowboys 33-10 on Thanksgiving Day. The two teams play again next Sunday in Philadelphia.

“We had our chances today and a couple of plays made the difference,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “Give them credit, because they made those plays and we didn‘t.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson made a lot of those plays for the Seahawks. He had a good day passing (22 of 37 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions) and a very good day running (10 carries for 48 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown). And it seemed like all of Wilson’s runs picked up key first downs.

“He has real good speed, but also makes quick decisions when to run with the ball,” Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox said. “That’s what makes him so effective -- when it’s time to take off he doesn’t hesitate. I think we did a good job of moving him off his spot, but he still made big plays and that’s why he’s a great quarterback.”

A bad play by the Seahawks punter set up the Eagles’ first touchdown. Jon Ryan muffed a snap from center and the Eagles’ Zach Ertz recovered on the Seahawks’ 14. After the Eagles converted a fourth-and-1 from the 5, quarterback Mark Sanchez rifled a short pass to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 3:37 left in the opening period.

The Seahawks got that touchdown back on the second play of the second quarter. Seattle had the ball on the Eagles 26 when Wilson faked a handoff and dashed through a big hole on the left side. The QB wasn’t even touched as he scored the tying TD to cap off an 82-yard, 10-play drive.

The Seahawks added a field goal right before the half to take a 10-7 lead, and then their defense came up with the play of the game on the Eagles’ first play of the second half -- linebacker K.J. Wright stripped the ball from running back LeSean McCoy and safety Earl Thomas recovered on the Eagles’ 19. That led to Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Marshawn Lynch, giving the Seahawks 10 quick points and a 17-7 lead.

“That was sequence was huge, to score at the end of the half and then come up with a turnover to start the third quarter,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “That really was the game right there.”

The Eagles answered on their next offensive series, after Josh Huff’s 46-yard kickoff return gave them good field position on their 46. The Eagles cashed in when Ertz beat Wright down the left sideline and caught Sanchez’ 35-yard pass for a touchdown, which made it 17-14 with 12:09 left in the third quarter.

But the Seahawks came right back, thanks to a costly penalty -- Eagles cornerback Bradley Fletcher was called for pass interference on Baldwin, a 44-yard penalty that put the ball on the Eagles’ 35. Four plays later, Baldwin beat Jenkins for a 23-yard TD and Seattle had its 10-point lead back, 24-14, with 9:01 left in the third period.

NOTES: RB LeSean McCoy became the Eagles’ all-time career rushing leader when he gained 4 yards in the third quarter. That moved him past Wilbert Montgomery, who had 6,538 yards and held the record since 1984. ... Seattle C Max Unger missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain, but coach Pete Carroll said this week that he’s optimistic Unger will be able to return for next week’s NFC West rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. ... Seattle hadn’t allowed a touchdown in 11 consecutive quarters before Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin scored one in the first quarter.