Preview: Seahawks at Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks return to the scene of a bitter playoff defeat when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Seattle may be 8-1 for the first time in franchise history but hasn’t forgotten about last season’s 30-28 NFC divisional round playoff loss to the Falcons. The Seahawks rallied from a 20-point deficit to take the lead with 31 seconds left before Matt Ryan moved Atlanta in position for Matt Bryant’s game-winning 49-yard field goal.

The Falcons have just two victoriess at the midway point and are now in must-win mode if they hope to return to the playoffs. Tight end Tony Gonzalez is again playing well Ryan is struggling and has thrown seven of his 10 interceptions in the last two games. Seattle needed a fierce rally to post an overtime victory over winless Tampa Bay last Sunday as the rematch with Atlanta loomed. “I’ve always had certain games that I don’t want to forget because they kind of keep me going and this was one of them,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of the playoff loss.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -6. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (8-1): Running back Marshawn Lynch is excelling after racking up a season-high 125 yards against Tampa Bay to move up to second in the NFL with 726 rushing yards. Quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of the past five games and is also doing damage with his feet (375 rushing yards). Cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas are tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions as the Seahawks have forced 21 miscues, tied for second behind Kansas City. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is fully recovered from an ankle injury and is coming off his best effort of the season with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (2-6): Standout receiver Roddy White (hamstring, ankle) could be back after a three-game absence to help alleviate Ryan’s troubles. White has just 14 receptions for 129 yards in an injury-prone campaign after six consecutive seasons of more than 80 catches and 1,200 yards. “This was the first full week that I’m going through,” White said after Thursday’s practice. “I’ll be ready to play.” Atlanta could use some help from a defense that has allowed at least 23 points in each game. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora has a team-best 4.5 sacks for a unit allowing 364.9 yards per contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Including the postseason, the Falcons have won the last four meetings.

2. Wilson passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in last season’s playoff loss.

3. Atlanta ranks last in the NFL with just 64.4 rushing yards per game, while Seattle has allowed 200 or more in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 26, Falcons 21