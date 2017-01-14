Preview: Seahawks at Falcons

Matt Ryan may be the quarterback of the NFL's highest-scoring offense and a legitimate candidate to reel in league MVP honors this season, but the 31-year-old has enamored the masses with his less-than-stellar postseason play. With a 1-4 playoff record in his back pocket, Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons look to advance to the NFC Championship game for the second time in five years when they host the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional-round tilt on Saturday.

Ryan's lone postseason win came in a three-touchdown performance versus Seattle in January 2013, and he also threw for three scores three-plus years later - albeit in a 26-24 regular-season setback to the Seahawks on Oct. 16. Electric wideout Julio Jones made seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the most recent encounter but was left searching for a pass interference call that never came against Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman that effectively ended the game. Thomas Rawls missed that contest with a fractured leg but showed his mettle in Seattle's 28-6 rout of Detroit in last week's wild-card game by finding the end zone while rushing 27 times for a franchise playoff-record 161 yards. Another effective performance on the ground against Atlanta's 29th-ranked run defense would keep the Falcons' top-ranked scoring offense (33.8 points) off the field while opening up avenues for Seattle's play-action passing attack.

TV: 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Russell Wilson threw for only 224 yards in the victory against the Lions but was a perfect 11-of-11 for 104 yards and a touchdown when targeting trusted wideout Doug Baldwin. The 28-year-old Baldwin, who has a franchise-best 50 career postseason catches and five touchdowns in his last seven playoff games, was limited to four receptions for 31 yards in the first meeting with Atlanta. Tight end Jimmy Graham has been held to just 11 catches in his last five games but reeled in six passes for 89 yards in the first encounter with the Falcons.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (11-5): Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry this season but was limited to 40 on 12 rushes by Seattle's stingy defense, which held opposing runners to a league-low 3.37 yards this campaign. Diminutive wideout Taylor Gabriel has been quite the complement to the 6-3, 220-pound Jones, using his considerable speed to find the end zone in six of his last eight games. Gabriel is expected to return from a toe/ankle injury and red-zone target Austin Hooper is making strides from an MCL sprain.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn spent four seasons with Seattle, serving as defensive coordinator during the team's two most recent Super Bowl appearances.

2. Seahawks Pro Bowl DE Cliff Avril had two sacks last week and recorded two of his team-leading 11.5 in the first encounter with the Falcons.

3. Atlanta Pro Bowl LB Vic Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks this season but did not secure one against Wilson in the team's first meeting.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27. Seahawks 20