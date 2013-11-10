FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2013 / 9:33 PM / 4 years ago

Seahawks 33, Falcons 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Seahawks 33, Falcons 10: Russell Wilson passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle cruised past host Atlanta to improve to 9-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown and Steven Hauschka kicked four field goals as the Seahawks won their fifth consecutive game. Seattle held a 490-226 edge in total yards and converted 9-of-15 third-down opportunities.

Atlanta’s lone touchdown came on Matt Ryan’s 12-yard toss to Darius Johnson late in the third quarter. The Falcons (2-7) have lost three straight games and six of their last seven.

Seattle took control with 20 second-quarter points as Wilson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse and a 6-yarder to Golden Tate – the latter with one second left for a 23-3 lead. The Seahawks had a 316-99 edge in total yards at the half.

Hauschka booted a 53-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 26-3. Lynch tacked on a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch has an NFL-high 19 100-yard rushing games since the start of the 2011 season. … Falcons WR Roddy White (hamstring, ankle) returned after a three-game absence but had just one reception for 20 yards. … Atlanta rookie LB Paul Worrilow was credited with 19 tackles one week after also racking up 19 against the Carolina Panthers.

