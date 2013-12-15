Seahawks 23, Giants 0: Marshawn Lynch rushed for a touchdown while Richard Sherman and Byron Maxwell had two interceptions apiece as visiting Seattle blanked New York to move closer to clinching the NFC West crown.

Steven Hauschka kicked three field goals and Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass for the Seahawks (12-2), who will wrap up the division title with one more victory or one more San Francisco loss. Seattle limited the Giants (5-9) to 181 total yards and 12 first downs and didn’t allow New York to cross midfield until midway through the final quarter.

Eli Manning was intercepted a career-high five times and was 18-of-31 for 156 yards as the Giants were blanked at home for the first time since the opening game of the 1995 season. Manning has thrown a league-worst 25 interceptions – matching his career-high for a season – and also raised his career count to 169, surpassing Charlie Conerly (167, 1948-61) for most in franchise history.

The Seahawks intercepted Manning three times in the first half en route to a 13-0 lead at the break. Lynch pounded his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and Hauschka booted field goals of 49 and 44 yards.

Hauschka tacked on a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. Maxwell intercepted Manning for the second time on the first play of the final quarter and Wilson tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Doug Baldwin with 12:13 remaining. Earl Thomas later notched the club’s fifth interception with 4:17 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sherman, who has six interceptions, had gone five games without one with his previous pick coming on Oct. 28 against the St. Louis Rams. … Manning matched the franchise record of 25 interceptions for the second time (2010 being the first) and shares the dubious mark with Frank Filchock (1946) and Conerly (1953). … The touchdown pass to Baldwin was the 50th of Wilson’s career, and he joins Dan Marino and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw 50 or more touchdown passes in their first two NFL seasons.