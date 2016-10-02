Preview: Seahawks at Jets

While there are reports to the contrary, expect the Seattle Seahawks to have quarterback Russell Wilson in the lineup when they visit the desperate New York Jets on Sunday. Wilson, who already was battling an ankle injury, suffered a MCL sprain in last week's win over San Francisco but vows to be under center despite reports that said he'd miss up to three weeks with the latest injury.

"I was fortunate," Wilson said. "I don't think it was as severe as it looked, thank God. I think I'll be all right." In the midst of an imposing early schedule, the Jets look to rebound from an embarrassing setback at Kansas City last week when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a career-high six interceptions and lost two fumbles. It doesn't look to get any easier for Gang Green's offense against the Seahawks, who rank first in the league in total defense and second in scoring defense, allowing just 12.3 points a game. If Wilson suffers another setback rookie Trevone Boykin, who threw a touchdown pass and an interception while going 7-for-9 in limited action last week, would get the call.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -2.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (2-1): The Seahawks got a big boost last week with the re-emergence of tight end Jimmy Graham, who snared six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers and looks to be all the way back from his surgery on a torn patellar tendon. Christine Michael also had a breakout game with 106 yards rushing and two scores on 20 carries while filling in for injured starter Thomas Rawls (fibula), and top receiver Doug Baldwin grabbed eight passes for 164 yards and a score. Seattle signed veteran running back C.J. Spiller during the week to take some of the burden off Michael but how much he plays and how effective he'll be is a question against New York's stout defensive line.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-2): Fitzpatrick's top targets are both battling injuries as Eric Decker, who leads the team with 194 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, is expected to seek an MRI exam on his shoulder and Brandon Marshall has been slowed with a knee sprain. The Jets added Austin Sefarian-Jenkins during the week after the tight end was released by Tampa Bay following his DUI -- the latest in a litany of off-the-field incidents. The Jets rank third in the league defending but have been much softer against the pass. Defensive back Darrelle Revis suffered an ankle injury during the week but is expected to play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jets RB Matt Forte ranks sixth in the NFL with 261 yards rushing and has three touchdowns.

2. While the Seahawks' defense has to be champing at the bit to square off against Fitzpatrick, it has forced just one turnover on the season.

3. After the Jets had won five straight in the series, the Seahawks have won the last two including a 28-17 victory in their last meeting in 2012.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Seahawks 17