Preview: Seahawks at Packers

The Green Bay Packers were nursing a 12-point lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the latter stages of the NFC Championship Game last season before the bottom fell out in horrific fashion. Eight months after the onside kick went awry and the Seahawks won in overtime, the Packers will look to exact a measure of revenge when the teams meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers tossed three touchdown passes - two to reacquired wideout James Jones - in Green Bay’s 31-23 season-opening victory over Chicago on Sunday. While the reigning NFL MVP dismissed ideas of getting even with their opponent, Seattle would like to level its record after suffering a 34-31 overtime loss in St. Louis last week. Marshawn Lynch was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 rushing play against the Rams after famously being bypassed on Russell Wilson’s pivotal interception in a 28-24 loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX. Lynch gashed the Packers, however, for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-16 triumph in Week 1 last season before amassing 157 yards in the NFC title game.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Packers -3.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (0-1): Coach Pete Carroll reiterated that he is “disappointed” in the situation that has led safety Kam Chancellor to remove himself from the team, but is prepared to go without him on Sunday. “Nothing has changed. It really has never been a negotiation. It’s been conversations. Nothing’s changed though,” Carroll told reporters. “...I‘m just disappointed like I know he is and everybody is that it hasn’t found a way to get him here. That’s all.” Defensive back Dion Bailey, who made his NFL debut and started in Chancellor’s place against the Rams, gave up the game-tying touchdown to Lance Kendricks in the waning moments of regulation.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (1-0): Green Bay may receive a much-needed boost to its defense as safety Morgan Burnett (strained calf) is in line to make his season debut after watching the team get shredded for 189 yards rushing by the Bears. “To be honest with you, one guy doesn’t make a difference,” Burnett told ESPN of the expectations of the defense. “It’s a collective effort, a collective group, and we make each other look good, we make each other better. Honestly, one guy doesn’t make a difference to me.” With respect to Burnett, the season-ending foot injury to linebacker Sam Barrington could be a difference-maker as his replacement, Nate Palmer, is still dealing with a left hand injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle’s offseason acquisition TE Jimmy Graham reeled in a touchdown catch among his six receptions last week.

2. Packers RB Eddie Lacy rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but was limited to 34 yards in the 2014 season opener versus the Seahawks and 73 in the NFC title game.

3. Seattle WR Jermaine Kearse, who had eight catches for 76 yards last week, reeled in the game-ending 35-yard TD pass in the team’s 28-22 win in the NFC Championship.

PREDICTION: Packers 31, Seahawks 28