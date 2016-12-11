Preview: Seahawks at Packers

The Green Bay Packers revived their fading playoff hopes with back-to-back wins, but they'll be stepping up in class when the Seattle Seahawks pay a visit to Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay has rebounded from a horrendous four-game losing streak in which it surrendered 153 points to move within one game of the sixth and final playoff berth in the NFC.

Green Bay's defense has bounced back from the disastrous four-game skid, allowing 13 points apiece in wins over Philadelphia and Houston to climb back into postseason contention. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted Sunday's game "is a little bigger game with the opponent. As every game progresses, there's more on the line of us to play for. So I'm confident in the guys that we're up to the challenge," he said. Seattle has won four of five and can clinch the NFC West title with a win and a loss by Arizona at Miami. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is undaunted by the possibility of nasty weather conditions at Lambeau, saying, "I'm hoping it's kind of a downpour of snow. That would be great."

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -3. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (8-3-1): Seattle has failed to score a touchdown in three of its road losses this season, including a 14-5 defeat at Tampa Bay in Week 12, but it rebounded with a season-high point total in a 40-7 thrashing of Carolina last week. Running back Thomas Rawls, in his third game back since missing two months with a broken leg, put a jolt in the ground game by rushing for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only 15 carries. Another second-year player, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, broke off a 75-yard scoring run last week while adding five catches on 63 yards to provide a deep threat. Safety Earl Thomas suffered a broken leg last week, but the Seahawks are permitting a league-low 16.2 yards per game.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (6-6): Green Bay has one of the league's top run defenses at 92.9 yards per game, but it is vulnerable through the air (254.3) yards and is surrendering nine more points per game than Seattle at 25.2. A sagging ground game will feature a familiar face in Christine Michael, who was claimed off waivers by the Packers after he was cut loose by the Seahawks earlier this season. Despite the lack of a rushing attack, Rodgers has raised his level of play by throwing for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past three games while registering a passer rating of at least 108.9 in all three. No. 1 wideout Jordy Nelson, who missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL, hauled in his 10th touchdown reception in last week's win over Houston.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wilson has six touchdowns and one interception in three career matchups versus the Packers.

2. Nelson has 42 receptions and five TDs in his last six games.

3. Seattle has not won at Green Bay since November 1999.

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Seahawks 20