Preview: Seahawks at Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks attempt to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2011 when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Seattle resides in third place in the NFC West after suffering back-to-back defeats to Dallas and St. Louis and hopes for a re-energized effort while moving on from the stunning trade of receiver Percy Harvin to the New York Jets. Carolina has struggled since winning its first two games, but still is in first place in the NFC South.

The Panthers were routed 38-17 by the Green Bay Packers last week and are experiencing trouble on both sides of the ball. “While we could look at it and say, yeah, we got killed (last) week, the optimism of it all is we’re still No. 1 (in the division),” quarterback Cam Newton told reporters. “We still have a chance to prove ourselves not only as players but as a team that we deserve to be on this field.” The Seahawks aren’t anywhere near as opportunistic as last season and have just two interceptions, while cornerback Richard Sherman (eight last season) is still looking for his first.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks –5. O/U: 44.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (3-3): Quarterback Russell Wilson (10 touchdowns, two interceptions) isn’t having productivity issues and had 313 yards passing and 106 yards rushing against the Rams to become the first quarterback in NFL history to top 300 passing and 100 rushing in the same game. Receiver Doug Baldwin caught seven passes for 123 yards against St. Louis and coach Pete Carroll cited that Baldwin and Wilson have developed supreme chemistry in one another. Seattle is dealing with injury issues on the defensive side as middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (toe) will miss his second straight game, although cornerback Byron Maxwell (calf) and defensive tackle Jordan Hill (ankle) could return after respective one-game absences.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-4): Newton has passed for 1,472 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions and also leads Carolina with 190 rushing yards. Running back DeAngelo Williams (ankle) could miss his fourth straight contest, which would place Jonathan Stewart in the feature role after he was impressive in his return from a knee injury by gaining 50 yards on 13 carries versus Green Bay. Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 37 or more points in four of the past five games and the players were sent a message earlier this week when veteran cornerback Charles Godfrey – who had been with the organization since 2008 – was released.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch has failed to record a 100-yard game since Sept. 4 and has the same number of rushing touchdowns (three) as receiving scores.

2. Carolina MLB Luke Kuechly leads the NFL with 82 tackles and the league admitted an official shouldn’t have ejected him from last week’s game against the Packers due to inadvertent contact.

3. Seattle has only seven sacks – three by DE Michael Bennett.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 26, Panthers 23