Preview: Seahawks at Patriots

It's appropriate that the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will occupy a prime-time slot on the NFL's schedule this weekend, since their last meeting produced one of the most dramatic finishes in league history. With both teams sitting atop their respective divisions, the Seahawks pay a visit to New England on Sunday night in their first matchup since Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks were on the verge of winning back-to-back Super Bowls when they last saw the Patriots, perched at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds to play. Instead of running the ball, Seattle elected to pass and Russell Wilson was picked off by Malcolm Butler at the goal line in a stunning finish. “It’s a terrible memory," Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Wednesday. “Every time it comes up it sticks in your gut. But it’s a new season." New England is looking every bit like a Super Bowl favorite, tied for the best record in the NFL and winning four straight by an average of 16.3 points since Tom Brady returned from a four-game suspension.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Patriots -7.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (5-2-1): Seattle is 3-0 against AFC East opponents, holding off Buffalo 31-25 on Monday night after winning at the New York Jets (27-17) in Week 4 and squeezing past Miami (12-10) in the season opener. Tight end Jimmy Graham is coming off his best game of the season as he prepares to resume a rivalry against Patriots stud Rob Gronkowski, hauling in a season-high eight catches for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With the Seahawks limited to only 33 yards rushing on 12 attempts against Buffalo, running back Christine Michael could yield carries to rookie C.J. Prosise. Safety Kam Chancellor is expected back in the lineup to bolster a defense that has allowed 25 points in each of the past two games.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (7-1-0): New England is coming off a bye week, leaving coach Bill Belichick to address questions on why he sent a letter of support to President-elect Donald Trump. The Patriots are averaging 34 points since the return of Brady, who has thrown for 1,319 yards with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions while 73.1 percent of his passes and posting a quarterback rating of 133.9. Gronkowski, who had one reception through four weeks due to injury, has taken off with Brady back under center, reeling in 21 catches for 473 yards while reaching the end zone in each of the last three games. The Patriots, who won at Buffalo 41-25 before their bye, allowed 16.5 points per game -- just ahead of the Seahawks (16.8).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots can become the second team in league history (Cleveland, 1960) with zero interceptions through the first nine games.

2. Wilson has 19 touchdown passes against one interception in his last six games against AFC opponents.

3. Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount has nine rushing TDs, including five in the past four games.

PREDICTION: Patriots 27, Seahawks 23