Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 26, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Bobby Wagner is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a toe injury.

TE Zach Miller is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury.

C Max Unger is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury.

CB Byron Maxwell is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a calf injury.

RB Derrick Coleman is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury.

WR Bryan Walters is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a head injury.

DT Jordan Hill is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
