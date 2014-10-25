Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

LB Bobby Wagner is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a toe injury.
TE Zach Miller is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury.
C Max Unger is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury.
CB Byron Maxwell is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a calf injury.
RB Derrick Coleman is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury.
WR Bryan Walters is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with a head injury.
DT Jordan Hill is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury.