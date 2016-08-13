Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

TE Jimmy Graham will not make the trip to Kansas City and will not play in the preseason opener. He was activated from the PUP list on Wednesday and has been limited to individual drills the last few days.

WR Deshon Foxx is still sidelined due to a sore hamstring. He will not play against the Chiefs but is expected to return to practice next week.

WR Kevin Smith is still sidelined due to a sore hamstring. He will not play against the Chiefs but is expected to return to practice next week.

WR Kasen Williams is still sidelined due to a sore hamstring. He will not play against the Chiefs but is expected to return to practice next week.

RB Zac Brooks is still sidelined due to a sore hamstring. He will not play against the Chiefs but is expected to return to practice next week.

RB C.J. Prosise is still sidelined due to a hamstring issue suffered on the first day of training camp. He will not play against the Chiefs but is expected to return to practice next week.

G Jahri Evans will play Saturday after joining the team a week ago. He has worked with the backup units at both left and right guard in four days of practice since joining the team last Sunday.

WR Doug Baldwin returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out several days with a sore Achilles tendon after cornerback Jeremy Lane stepped on the back of Baldwin's leg last week. He's back to full speed.

S Kam Chancellor will not play against Kansas City as he continues to nurse a groin injury.

DT Sealver Siliga was activated from the non-football injury list and participated in the final two days of practice this week. He had been dealing with a calf injury suffered before the start of training camp. He will not play Saturday.

DT Jordan Hill is still sitting out due to a groin issue and will not play Saturday.