Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

WR Deshon Foxx is still sidelined with a sore hamstring.

WR Kevin Smith is still sidelined with a sore hamstring.

WR Kasen Williams returned to practice this week and will play against the Vikings on Thursday.

RB Zac Brooks returned to practice and is expected to play against Minnesota. He missed time with a hamstring injury.

RB C.J. Prosise returned to practice Monday from a hamstring injury suffered on the first day of training camp. He received limited reps in team drills and is being held out of Thursday night’s game with the Vikings.

DT Tony McDaniel will play after being signed Tuesday. McDaniel had been vacationing in Leavenworth, Wash., when he received a call from his agent about a tryout with Seattle since he was back in the area.

LB Michael Morgan is expected to play Thursday night after visiting with a specialist in Philadelphia on Monday about a groin issue.

RT J‘Marcus Webb returned to practice this week after suffering a twisted knee in practice last week. However, he will not play Thursday against Minnesota.

S Kam Chancellor is still sidelined because of a lingering groin issue. He is getting closer and is expected to get back to practice next week.

DT Sealver Siliga will not play Thursday night as he continues to be hampered by a calf injury that forced him to begin camp on the non-football injury list. He was activated last week and practiced before aggravating the injury in pregame warmups on Saturday.

DT Jordan Hill is still sitting out because of a groin issue. He is expected back to practice next week.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste was waived/injured because of a labrum injury in a shoulder suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared waivers and moved to Seattle’s injured reserve.