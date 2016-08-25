Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

TE Jimmy Graham was eased into team drills for the first time on Wednesday during the team's final walkthrough practice prior to Thursday's game with Dallas. Graham was activated off the PUP list two weeks ago but has been limited to individual drills and rehab work until now. The workload will be increased over the next couple weeks.

WR Kasen Williams will not play as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury.

TE Nick Vannett won't play as he didn't practice all week after suffering a high-ankle sprain last Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings.

RG Germain Ifedi will play after being given a day off on Tuesday to rest a minor oblique strain.

DT Jarran Reed won't play after aggravating an ankle injury and injuring his toe in last Thursday's game against the Vikings.

RT J'Marcus Webb will make his preseason debut after missing the first two games with a knee injury. Carroll said Webb will primarily remain at right tackle, though he could get a few snaps at left tackle as well.

SS Kam Chancellor will make his preseason debut after missing the first two games with a groin injury.

DT Jordan Hill will make his preseason debut after missing the first two games with a groin injury.

RB Thomas Rawls will be ready for the regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11, according to head coach Pete Carroll. "I have no hesitation in telling you he's going to play in the opener," he said. Rawls will not play against Dallas on Thursday night.