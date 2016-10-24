FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 24, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 10 months ago

Seattle Seahawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Bobby Wagner hurdled the offensive line and leaped into the air to block an Arizona field-goal attempt Sunday in a 6-6 tie. "I've just seen him really low," Wagner said of the long snapper. "It's something we've seen on film. He's really low and I felt like I could jump over him, so I tried and it was a success."

QB Russell Wilson was 24 of 37 for 225 yards with no interceptions Sunday in a 6-6 tie at Arizona.

SS Kam Chancellor sat out Sunday due to a groin injury. Kelcie McCray once again started in his place.

K Steven Hauschka pulled his 28-yard attempt wide left with just seven seconds remaining in overtime. He made a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter and added a 36-yarder in OT to extend the extra period.

