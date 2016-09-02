Defensive TD sparks' Seahawks rally vs. Raiders

Ryan Robinson scored on a 42-yard interception return to fuel a 20-point fourth quarter as the Seattle Seahawks recorded a 23-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday in the final preseason game for both squads at Oakland, Calif.

Running backs Troymaine Pope and Alex Collins added rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks (3-1). Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson played briefly and completed one pass in three attempts for 23 yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr didn't play for the Raiders (1-3). Running back George Atkinson III scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- one on a rushing play and the other on an 81-yard kickoff return.

The Seahawks trailed 8-3 in the fourth quarter when Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook threw the ball directly to Robinson, and the linebacker returned it for the go-ahead touchdown with 10:39 remaining to energize the fourth-quarter explosion.

Pope scored on a 5-yard run to boost Seattle's lead to 16-8 with 5:14 to play. Atkinson's 1-yard score brought Oakland within two, but Cook came up short on a two-point conversion run.

Collins scored from the 1 with 1:15 left to give the Seahawks a nine-point advantage. Atkinson returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to keep the Raiders in the contest, but Oakland's onside kick attempt was unsuccessful.

Oakland led 2-0 at halftime. The safety occurred when Seattle quarterback Trevone Boykin was flagged for grounding in the end one while being chased by Raiders defensive end James Cowser.

Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 27-yard field goal to give Oakland a 5-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Steven Hauschka booted a 39-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to get the Seahawks on the board.