Preview: Seahawks at Rams

Having lost their starting quarterback for the season and whiffed on an attempt to lure Brett Favre out of retirement, the St. Louis Rams are facing the unenviable task of solving one of the league’s most ferocious defenses in a prime-time matchup. Former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford suffered a torn ACL in last week’s loss to Carolina, putting Kellen Clemens in the line of fire when the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks visit the Rams on Monday night.

The Seahawks have won two straight since their lone defeat at Indianapolis and hold a one-game lead over San Francisco atop the division. Seattle’s calling card is a unit that is second in total defense (282.1 yards per game) and interceptions (11) and third in the league in points allowed with an average of 16.6 per game. Although the teams split a pair of narrow decisions last season, the Seahawks have won 14 of the last 16 against St. Louis.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Seahawks -11.5. O/U: 42.5.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (6-1): While Seattle’s defense receives a ton of attention, the offense has been efficient behind second-year quarterback Russell Wilson and wrecking-ball running back Marshawn Lynch, who is second in the league in rushing with 578 yards. Wilson has thrown for 11 touchdowns versus four interceptions while awaiting the return of marquee wide receiver Percy Harvin, who returned to practice this week after undergoing hip surgery in preseason. The Seahawks are tied for second in turnover differential at plus-7 and have forced at least two in each game.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-4): St. Louis’ modest two-game win streak came to a crashing halt last week at Carolina, a defeat magnified by the loss of Bradford. Clemens, a former second-round pick of the New York Jets who is in his third season with the Rams, has only 12 starts and 31 career appearances on his resume, posting a completion percentage of 51.8 and passer rating of 62.2. Clemens will be relying on a pair of the team’s first-year players - wideout Tavon Austin leads all rookies with 29 receptions while running back Zac Stacy is averaging 70 yards rushing in his past three.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lynch has rushed for 100 yards in three straight against St. Louis.

2. The Rams are 30th in the league in rushing defense at 126.4 yards per game.

3. Wilson is seeking his sixth straight win against an NFC West opponent.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 30, Rams 20