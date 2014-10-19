Preview: Seahawks at Rams

The Seattle Seahawks attempt to bounce back from a rare loss when they visit the struggling St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Seattle was outplayed by the Dallas Cowboys last week in suffering its second loss of the season and looks to get well against the NFC West-rival Rams, a team it has beaten in 16 of the past 18 meetings. St. Louis is 0-3 at home and trying to gain a rhythm with fourth-string quarterback Austin Davis.

The 1-4 start is disappointing to Rams coach Jeff Fisher, who was among the people that felt the team was primed for improvement. “Things will turn,” Fisher told reporters. “We’ve got a tough stretch ahead but as we always say, ‘Hey, we’ll focus on this week. We’ll get them back.'” The Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (team-best 50 tackles), who suffered a toe injury in a 30-23 loss to Dallas and isn’t expected back until November.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks –7. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (3-2): Seattle is trying to find its stride and one of the players looking to bounce back is quarterback Russell Wilson, who passed for a season-low 126 yards in the loss to Dallas. Marshawn Lynch (367 yards) has averaged 21 carries in the three victories and just eight in the two defeats and coach Pete Carroll asserts that the bruising running back will get more work moving forward. K.J. Wright will replace Wagner at middle linebacker and cornerback Byron Maxwell (calf) is hoping his health will improve so he can play.

ABOUT THE RAMS (1-4): Davis, who has thrown for 1,365 yards, has passed for seven touchdowns in his three starts but has also tossed three interceptions in those contests. Zac Stacy is batting consistency issues with just 240 rushing yards and rookie Tre Mason (40 yards, five carries in Monday’s 31-17 loss to San Francisco) figures to get a larger dose of the workload against the Seahawks. St. Louis has just one sack all season – star defensive end Robert Quinn has zero after having 19 last season – and has intercepted only three passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle won both of last season’s meetings, holding the Rams to nine points on each occasion.

2. Seahawks CB Richard Sherman is still looking for his first interception after having eight last season.

3. St. Louis TE Jared Cook (23 receptions) has caught at least four passes in all five games.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Rams 13