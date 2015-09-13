Preview: Seahawks at Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are intent on turning the page following a disastrous final play in Super Bowl XLIX, opting instead to focus on putting in the work that will enable them to return to the championship game for the third straight season. The visiting Seahawks begin that quest on Sunday when they open the campaign against the NFC West-rival St. Louis Rams.

Russell Wilson looks to shake off Malcolm Butler’s game-saving interception in the waning moments of the Super Bowl and turn his attention to a new target: stud tight end Jimmy Graham. Acquired from New Orleans for Pro Bowl center Max Unger, Graham has reeled in 51 touchdowns since entering the league in 2010 and provides another red-zone threat to go along with Marshawn Lynch. The bruising back was held in check in both Seattle’s 28-26 loss in St. Louis on Oct. 19 and a 20-6 win over the Rams on Dec. 28. New-look St. Louis features a change at quarterback in Nick Foles, who was acquired from Philadelphia in the offseason for former top overall pick Sam Bradford.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -4. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (2014: 12-4, 1st, NFC WEST): The vaunted “Legion of Boom” has already taken a few hits: Cornerback Byron Maxwell joined the Eagles as a free agent while Pro Bowl strong safety Kam Chancellor is continuing his holdout. “I am disappointed in this, very much so,” coach Pete Carroll told ESPN and promptly ruled Chancellor out of Sunday’s contest. “And I think everybody should be because he’s been such a great part of our team. It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this, and he’s not here.” Dion Bailey is expected to start in place of Chancellor, who has eight interceptions in 77 career games with the Seahawks.

ABOUT THE RAMS (2014: 6-10, 4th, NFC WEST): While St. Louis hopes Foles can recapture the magic that saw him throw 27 touchdowns against two interceptions two seasons ago in Philadelphia, it also has great expectations for its backfield. Rookie Todd Gurley’s ailing knee will make him a spectator on Sunday and Tre Mason (hamstring), last season’s leading rusher, could follow suit, leaving Benny Cunningham and Isaiah Pead to face Seattle’s fearsome front seven. The going should be tough as the Rams mustered a season-low 42 yards in the most recent meeting against the Seahawks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with St. Louis, but the three losses have come in its last five visits to St. Louis.

2. Rams WR Brian Quick returns from a season-ending shoulder injury, joining fellow 6-3 WR Kenny Britt and the electric Tavon Austin as targets for Foles.

3. St. Louis DE Robert Quinn has seven sacks in his last six contests versus the Seahawks.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Rams 13