Rams use trickery to beat Seattle

ST. LOUIS -- Wide receiver Percy Harvin is gone, now property of the New York Jets after a bombshell trade Friday, but the Seattle Seahawks still have other issues to fix in order to resemble the Super Bowl champions they were last year.

As for the St. Louis Rams, they were just glad to finally hold on to a large lead in the Edward Jones Dome after blowing 21- and 11-point advantages in losses to Dallas and San Francisco.

Quarterback Austin Davis threw for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns as St. Louis snapped its three-game losing streak Sunday with a 28-26 upset of its NFC West rivals from Seattle.

Outgained 463-272, the Rams (2-4) enjoyed a huge advantage in special teams. A 75-yard kickoff return by running back Benny Cunningham set up their first touchdown, a wacky, trick-play, 90-yard punt return by wide receiver Stedman Bailey gave them a 21-3 lead in the second quarter and a fake punt in the fourth quarter helped them protect a slim advantage.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson became the first player in NFL history to pass for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 100 yards in the same game. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 106 yards and a 19-yard third quarter score.

But it was not enough to prevent the Seahawks’ second straight loss.

On fourth-and-3 from its 18, St. Louis had punter Johnny Hekker throw to Cunningham. It resulted in an 18-yard gain and a critical first down with less than three minutes left.

“I had a touchdown against them,” said Hekker, who threw for a touchdown on a fake field goal two years ago to help beat Seattle. “I‘m not going to say that was the best play of my career, but as far as being clutch, that’s pretty sweet.”

“Gutty call by (Rams coach) Jeff (Fisher),” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “We’ve seen him do that before, but I didn’t think he’d do that from that spot on the field. If he drops the ball, we have it at their 18. We can kick a field goal and get out of here with a win.”

Instead, St. Louis kept the ball and sealed the win when rookie running back Tre Mason picked up 9 yards on a third-and-1 run inside the final minute. Mason was stripped from behind by cornerback Richard Sherman, but referee Brad Allen’s crew ruled that tight end Cory Harkey outfought free safety Earl Thomas for the ball at the Seahawks’ 32.

Perhaps frustrated by the loss and his team’s 10 penalties for 89 yards, as compared to the Rams’ two flags for 20 yards, Thomas blasted the officials.

“We’re not only having to play the other team, we have to play the officials every week,” he said. “That’s not right. Every week, it seems like the calls go against us.”

Thomas also correctly noted St. Louis’ dominance in the kicking game, symbolized by Bailey’s stunningly easy touchdown after Seattle totally fell for a fake by punt returner Tavon Austin.

Running to the left sideline after John Ryan punted, Austin faked a sliding catch. The pantomime took nearly every Seahawk away from the right side, where Bailey made an over-the-shoulder grab. Bailey needed to elude just two defenders and had clear sailing for about the last 55 yards.

Carroll argued unsuccessfully that Austin signaled for a fair catch.

“That was a great fake,” Carroll said. “We were tracking their blockers instead of the ball.”

Seattle (3-3) tried to rally behind quarterback Wilson. Wilson drew the Seahawks within 21-19 with 9:44 left in the game, hitting tight end Cooper Helfet for a 19-yard touchdown pass as Helfet tip-toed both feet along the left sideline.

However, the Rams responded with an 80-yard drive as Davis, who connected on 18 of 21 pass attempts, hit tight end Lance Kendricks with a 4-yard scoring strike with 5:36 remaining.

Wilson found wide receiver Doug Baldwin for a 9-yard touchdown pass at the 3:18 mark, but Seattle never got the ball back.

“They’re the defending champions, they have near everybody back on their team,” St. Louis defensive end Robert Quinn said. “To beat a great ball club like that is a heck of a job. We all know it’s a great feeling, so we’ve just got to take this momentum and go build on it.”

NOTES: Four Seattle starters -- CB Byron Maxwell (calf), LB Bobby Wagner (foot), C Max Unger (foot) and TE Luke Willson (groin) -- were inactive. Backup TE Zach Miller (ankle) also sat out and starting FB Derrick Coleman (foot) didn’t play after getting injured in pregame warmups. ... St. Louis reactivated WR Chris Givens after a two-week absence, but deactivated WR Austin Pettis, who was listed as probable with an ankle injury. ... When the Rams’ Rodger Saffold started Monday night at right guard, it marked the fourth different offensive line position that he opened a game at in the last two years.