Rams sack Seahawks in L.A. home opener

LOS ANGELES -- Despite not scoring a touchdown for the second game in a row, the Los Angeles Rams ended their home opener on a high note.

Three Greg Zuerlein field goals and a late Seattle turnover boosted the Rams to a 9-3 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum.

It was the Rams' first home game in Southern California since they bolted Anaheim in 1994 for St. Louis. Despite an inconsistent offense, the Rams (1-1) got a solid effort from their defense and beat the Seahawks (1-1) for the third consecutive time. The Rams swept the season series last year.

"It was a great win for us for all of those obvious reasons," Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. "Our first game back here, the fans have been incredible, and they've made it a tough place to play (for opponents) starting on day one. We had many opportunities, and there are going to be a lot of things we're going to have to correct and (address) some mistakes, but when it's all said and done, we'll take the win."

The Rams bounced back after a 28-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday. Although the Los Angeles offense generated slightly better results, the team's defense was the difference.

"We need to score some touchdowns, but we'll keep working on that," Fisher said.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a 53-yard reception at the Rams 35-yard line with 1:49 left in the contest. However, four plays later, running back Christine Michael fumbled after catching a pass from Wilson, and Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree recovered with 57 seconds remaining to seal the win for Los Angeles.

"It's a historical moment to be here and get our first opening home game," said Ogletree, who had nine tackles. "You can't ask for anything any better."

Rams defense end Robert Quinn said an enhanced focus helped put Los Angeles over the top.

"Last week, we were definitely disappointed with our play," Quinn said. "But at the end of the day, we had to put it behind us because the game was over. We had a tough division opponent with the Seahawks, and we just focused on that."

Wilson completed 22 of 35 passes 253 yards, while Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum finished 18 of 30 for 239 yards.

The Rams scored on their opening drive. A 39-yard field goal by Zuerlein gave them the lead at 10:38 of the opening quarter.

Seattle tied the score on a 23-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka 15 seconds into the second quarter.

Zuerlein added a 28-yard boot with 1:04 left in the second quarter to allow the Rams to go up 6-3.

Zuerlein's 47-yard field goal with 14:10 remaining capped the scoring.

"It's about us going back to the drawing board and moving forward," Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett said.

Both clubs produced little offensively in the first half, particularly in the run game. The Seahawks managed just 14 yards on 14 carries, while the Rams had 23 yards on seven rushes. Seattle finished the half with 146 total yards to 137 for Los Angeles.

Overall, the Seahawks compiled 306 yards in total offense to 283 for the Rams.

Seattle has scored just one touchdown in two games. Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 2-yard strike with 31 seconds left in last week in a 12-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, Michael was the game's leading rusher with 60 yards on 10 carries. Rams running back Todd Gurley managed just 51 yards on 19 carries.

Lockett, who was limited in the second half by a leg injury sustained in the first half, was the leading receiver with four catches for 99 yards. Kenny Britt led the Rams with six receptions for 94 yards.

The game also represented as a homecoming for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who coached his first contest in the Coliseum since he left the University of Southern California in 2009 for Seattle.

"I'm really disappointed to come down here and play in this opportunity to start the season and have a chance to get 2-0," Carroll said. "To come out and play like that and not give us a real shot to get ahead was tough. Those guys did a nice job."

NOTES: Seattle RB Thomas Rawls sustained a leg injury in the first half and did not come back. Rawls was limited to minus-7 yards on seven carries. ... The game marked only the second time the two clubs clashed in the Coliseum. The Rams coasted to a 45-6 romp in the other meeting in Week 8 of the 1976 season. It remains the most points scored by the Rams in the series. ... The crowd was announced at 91,046.