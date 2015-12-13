EditorsNote: updates eigthth graph with Rawls out for season, per Carroll

Wilson, Seahawks stomp Ravens, lose RB Rawls

BALTIMORE -- Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has exploited opposing secondaries in his team’s recent resurgence.

More importantly, his play is fueling aspirations for the Seahawks’ third consecutive Super Bowl run.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, leading the Seahawks to a 35-6 victory over the struggling Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but lost running back Thomas Rawls to a season-ending ankle injury that could put more of the burden on Wilson.

Seattle (8-5) has won six of their past seven games and have been dominant over that stretch. It was the first game this season not decided by eight points or fewer for the Ravens (4-9).

“To come out here on the road in a tough environment and win feels great,” Wilson said. “The offensive line was unbelievable. They opened holes and protected me well. That’s as good as it gets. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

Wilson completed 23 of 32 passes for 292 yards. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin had three touchdown receptions. He now has eight in the past three games. Fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught 6 passes for 104 yards with two scores.

Rawls, who was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week, broke his ankle in the first quarter.

The Seahawks marched down the field on the opening drive of the second half to put the game away. Wilson found Baldwin wide open in the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown that increased the lead to 21-6.

”He is playing unbelievable,” Baldwin said about Wilson. ”“Everything he is doing, he’s done before. He’s just doing it at a very high level now.”

Another 49-yard pass from Wilson to Lockett to open the fourth quarter boosted the margin to 22 points. The Ravens patchwork offense simply could not keep up.

Wilson hit Baldwin again for a 16-yard touchdown after an interception by Richard Sherman that provided a 35-6 lead and sent the Baltimore fans headed to exits with nine minutes left.

Ravens quarterback Jimmy Clausen got the start for the injured Matt Schaub. Clausen was 23 of 40 for 274 yards with the interception. The Ravens managed just 28 yards on the ground.

“That’s a great defense we just played,” Clausen said. “But the offensive line did a great. We moved the ball but once we got down in the red zone we couldn’t score. We just didn’t make enough big plays to win the game.”

Seattle took a 7-0 lead on its opening drive when Wilson hit Lockett in the middle of the end zone for an 8-yard score. That was an 11-play, 80-yards drive where the Seahawks had only one third down.

”It’s really exciting to see those guys playing so smooth and well together,“ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said about the offense. I‘m really proud of what’s been happening these last couple of weeks.”

Ravens running back Javorius “Buck” Allen fumbled on the Baltimore 14 with under a minute left in the half. Two plays later, Wilson found Baldwin in the corner of the end zone and the Seahawks led 14-3.

Clausen responded on the ensuing drive with two long passes to wide receiver Kamar Aiken that set up 30-field goal by kicker Justin Tucker as time expired.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said turnovers and allowing the big pass plays were the difference in the game. Baltimore has clinched its first losing season since Harbaugh took over in 2008.

“It was no individual guy’s fault,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not as good as we need to be and I will take responsibility for that. We have to play way, way better with pass defense.”

NOTES: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) was back at the Seahawks’ practice facility this week, but he could not play against the Ravens. Lynch had surgery two weeks ago, and there is still no timetable for his return. ... Ravens QB Jimmy Clausen is just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to start against the same team for two different franchises in a single season. Clausen was also behind center for the Bears in a 26-0 loss to Seattle in Week 3. ... Baltimore TE Crockett Gillmore (back) was inactive against the Seahawks. Rookie Maxx Williams, who missed the previous game with a concussion, got the start.