Wilson, Seahawks jump on top, hold off Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- It took seven tries over 16 years, but the Seattle Seahawks finally beat the Washington Redskins again in a regular-season game.

The reigning Super Bowl champions jumped to a 17-point lead in the second quarter and held on for a 27-17 victory Monday over the NFC East’s cellar-dweller.

Seattle beat Washington in the playoffs following the 2005, 2007 and 2012 seasons -- each of the Redskins’ past three visits to the postseason.

Quarterback Russell Wilson dominated early with his arm and his legs, passing for one touchdown and running for another, propelling Seattle to a 17-0 edge with 4:37 left in the second quarter.

Wilson finished with a career-high 122 rushing yards on just 11 carries and completed 18 of 24 passes for 201 yards.

“Russell had a phenomenal game,” said Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who added that the Seahawks didn’t play their best game overall. “He was everywhere. He did everything we could have asked him to do, running and throwing and scrambling.”

The Seahawks (3-1) committed 13 penalties, three of them wiping out potential touchdowns by wide receiver Percy Harvin.

“I definitely would like to have (them) back,” said Harvin, whose cancelled scores were 16, 26 and 41 yards. “That would have been my first three-touchdown game (since high school).”

The last of those infractions, called against guard James Carpenter for roughing Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker, came with 12:43 remaining. However, Wilson’s 19-yard pass to tight end Luke Willson, a 5-yard run by holder Jon Ryan on a fake field goal and two Wilson carries for 18 yards set up a 9-yard scoring toss to running back Marshawn Lynch with 6:31 left.

The touchdown gave Seattle a 24-10 lead.

Other than two long completions from quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver DeSean Jackson for 57 yards and a 60-yard score, the Redskins managed little on offense until the final minutes.

Washington (1-4) lost its third game in a row.

“We wanted to go toe to toe (with them) and play our (butts) off, and I think we did that,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “(But) we haven’t put it together fully. We’re not quite good enough anywhere.”

Cousins, who connected with wide receiver Andre Roberts for a 6-yard touchdown with 3:35 to go, completed 21 of 36 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Bowl running back Alfred Morris managed just 29 yards on 13 carries.

Wilson avoided outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and threw off-balance to Lynch for a 30-yard gain on a critical third-and-4 with 2:33 left. Steven Hauschka’s 43-yard field goal sealed the victory in the game’s final minute.

“Russell’s a hell of a player,” Gruden said. “He kept a lot of plays alive. That play at the end of the game was unlike (any) I’ve seen in a while. He’s won a lot of games for them because of that.”

The Seahawks opened the game without Lynch, but Wilson didn’t miss the Pro Bowl running back, who returned on the next series.

Wilson ran for 16 and 29 yards before finding wide receiver Jermaine Kearse open for a touchdown on a 15-yard slant in the end zone between cornerback David Amerson and safety Brandon Meriweather after just 2:16.

Seattle, which outrushed Washington 108 to minus-2 in the first quarter, extended its lead to 10-0 on Hauschka’s 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter after consecutive touchdowns -- the first on a run -- by Harvin were wiped out by penalties.

On Seattle’s next possession, backup tight end Cooper Helfet hauled in a 36-yard pass from Wilson, and then the quarterback rushed for a 9-yard score to make it 17-0.

The Redskins responded with a 60-yard touchdown bomb from Cousins to Jackson with 2:32 left in the half. Jackson leads the NFL over the past seven seasons with 19 touchdowns of at least 50 yards.

Jackson’s 25th catch of at least 50 yards over the same span, a 57-yarder on the first playoff of the third quarter, set up a field goal six plays later. Kicker Kai Forbath’s 27-yarder closed the gap to 17-10 after Cousins was stuffed on a third-and-1 sneak from the Seattle 9.

Jackson finished with five catches for 157 yards.

NOTES: Seattle C Max Unger was sidelined during the fourth quarter due to a foot injury. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) was inactive for the fourth consecutive game. ... Washington OLB Ryan Kerrigan recorded his sixth sack of the season, tying him for the league lead. ... The Seahawks came into the game 10-1 under the lights under fifth-year coach Pete Carroll, 4-0 on Mondays. ... Washington WR DeSean Jackson and Seattle CB Richard Sherman, who spent much of the game matched up, were Little League teammates.