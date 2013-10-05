Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

An unexpected debate has begun about quarterbacks Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Standord, and Wilson, the 75th overall pick out of Wisconsin, are both second-year starters.

But, Luck came with the pedigree and size that made selecting him a no-brainer for the Colts.

“Not a difficult pick to take him first,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said.

It was the 5-foot-11 Wilson with all the questions around him. Especially about his height.

After leading the Seahawks to the playoffs last year as a rookie, Wilson has entered conversations about young up-and-coming quarterbacks in the NFL. Luck may sit atop that list after he dragged the Colts into the playoffs last year, as well, though he appeared to have much less around him than Wilson.

Luck’s brain and ability have allowed the Colts to be creative in the passing game despite him just being in his second season. “You would never be able to get away with that with a normal guy,” Carroll said.

Last week, the Seahawks dealt with a precision pocket-passer in Matt Schaub of the Texans.

Luck, like Wilson, can run. His 40-yard dash time is less than 4.6.

”He’s a great player,“ Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. ”It was not a difficult pick to take him first a year ago and he’s lived up to every bit of it and more.

“He’s really a complete football player because he is such a great athlete. He’s big, he’s strong, can throw the ball all over the yard, and he’s a really good runner and he’s difficult to sack. So he’s a very, very good football player. They’re not holding back anything. They’re doing everything that they can think of in the passing game because he can handle it and he’s such a bright kid.”

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has played with both quarterbacks. His senior season at Stanford in 2010, Luck was the sophomore starter.

“Andrew has everything you want in a quarterback,” Baldwin said. “I’ve seen him do some unbelievable things I still can’t believe a quarterback was able to do.”

Baldwin was reticent to pick a favorite for obvious public relations reasons. He added this, though: “I‘m on record as saying that I believe that Andrew Luck can be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series 6-4. The last time the two teams met, Indianapolis won, 34-17, on Oct. 4, 2009. The Seahawks beat the Colts in Seattle, 28-13, in 2005.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--Jacksonville claimed rookie linebacker John Lotulelei off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and the Jaguars waived first-year linebacker Kyle Knox on Thursday.

Lotulelei made the Seahawks as a rookie free agent this year and played in four preseason games and two regular-season games before he was waived Oct. 2. He had two solo tackles and one special-teams tackle.

In college at Nevada-Las Vegas, Lotulelei totaled 180 tackles (83 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He was first-team All-Mountain West Conference as a senior.

Lotulelei is the cousin of Carolina Panthers first-round draft pick Star Lotulelei.

--What is better than a good waiver-wire wrestling match between sworn enemies?

The Seahawks dealt the latest blow, claiming B.J. Daniels off waivers from NFC West rival San Francisco.

Seattle returned the waiver-wire favor to the San Francisco 49ers, who rankled the Seahawks’ brass in September, claiming fourth-round pick Chris Harper. The Seahawks made the move with the expectation he’d clear waivers and re-sign to the team’s practice squad.

Daniels, a seventh-round pick who played at South Florida in a spread-option system, gives Seattle a third quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Tarvaris Jackson.

The 49ers let Daniels go to sign John Skelton to their 53-man roster on Wednesday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said “we have a plan for him” in referencing Daniels. The team hoped to bring him back to the practice squad this week.

But Daniels didn’t clear waivers and brings with him to Seattle he brings detailed trade secrets about the 49ers’ offense -- personnel groups, play-calling tendencies, strengths and liabilities of the team as a whole -- that can be used to the Seahawks’ advantage for their twice-a-year meetings in the regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks liked him out of college, but he was taken before they were willing to take a shot themselves.

“We evaluated B.J. [Daniels] at length and really liked him and wanted to see if we could get him on the club and then he got chosen earlier than we had an opportunity to pick him,” Carroll said. “So we’ve had an eye on him the whole time. Keep him in our mind. Maybe if he got room, we would grab him. He was a guy that brings a lot of versatility. He’s played a lot of football in college, done a lot of cool stuff, he can throw it and run it and really has been the guy that in his program, was the focal point guy for four years. So we really just liked everything about him. So when we had the chance we to grab him, we did.”

Carroll was asked about using Daniels as a running back, receiver or returner.

“He’s doing all of that in practice right now,” the coach said. “He doesn’t know a thing right now. Just getting in here so late. But he did play running back,. In the preseason game. He played some quarterback, he was back there for kickoffs, he covered kickoffs. So he’s done a little bit of everything. He’s obviously an all-around athlete. We like him as a quarterback. That’s the way we like him.”

Lotulelei was released to clear a roster spot for Daniels.

--The Colts appear to be Seahawks light in some regards. Their head coach, Chuck Pagano, often uses similar coach-speak to Pete Carroll. He often says “next-man-up”? mentality and refers to the “12th Man” when talking about fans. Still, the Colts appear to be a ways behind the Seahawks in overall roster development.

--Carroll called the pressure from the Texans defensive line last week, ”memorable.“ The Seahawks were playing without three starters -- left tackle Russell Okung, center Max Unger and right tackle Breno Giacomini -- and it showed. Okung and Unger are both former all-pros. Giacomini was replaced by rookie Michael Bowie, who saw Watt a lot during his first NFL start. ”I don’t know if Michael Bowie is still having dreams about Watt,“? Carroll said. ”If he is, they aren’t good ones.

--The Seahawks’ defense has been amazing in the red zone. Seattle opponents have 11 red-zone possessions this season and have scored 37 points. Opponents have as many touchdowns (4) as interceptions in red-zone situations against the Seahawks.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 - Number of times Seattle has been 4-0. This is the first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came through the handshake looking like Braveheart.” -- Head coach Pete Carroll on Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who had blood streaming down his face throughout Sunday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--OLB Bruce Irvin rejoined the Seahawks on Wednesday after serving a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Irvin spent much of the four weeks working out at West Virginia University, where he went to college. Carroll repeatedly calls Irvin the Seahawks’ fastest pass rusher. He started practicing Wednesday as the Seahawks figure out how to work him back in. Irvin is on a roster exemption that allows him to practice and the Seahawks to avoid cutting someone until Irvin is activated.

--DE Michael Bennett came out fime from a scary situation Sunday. Bennett was immobilized and carted off the field after his head snapped back and his back was arched in an odd manner. Bennett said he temporarily lost feeling and thought about whether he would be able to walk or play with his kids again. He’s fine now and may be able to play Sunday after being diagnosed with a back strain.

INJURY IMPACT

--RT Breno Giacomini is still in New York after having knee surgery.

--FB Spencer Ware (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday.

--DT Jordan Hill (hamstring) practiced Wednesday and should be ready to make his debut Sunday.

--S Jeron Johnson (hamstring) practiced Wednesday.

--C Max Unger, who was inactive last week, was limited at practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Seahawks offensive line was a mess last week. This week, they deal with Robert Mathis, who is tied for the NFL lead with 7.5 sacks. The Colts are also third in the league in sacks per pass attempt. The baseline of Seattle’s offense will remain the same: give it to Marshawn Lynch and take it from there. The approach from the Colts will be similar to Seattle. In many ways, the teams mimic each other. The Colts have shifted to a power-run philosophy which is something the Seahawks handle well, in addition to having arguably the best secondary in the league.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Colts OLB Robert Mathis vs. Seahawks tackles. Mathis is excelling in Indianapolis’ switch to a 3-4 defense. He’s moving around, so both Seattle tackles, Paul McQuistan on the left and rookie Michael Bowie on the right, will deal with him.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman vs. Colts WR Reggie Wayne -- Andre Johnson gave Sherman problems last week in Texas. Wayne has 300 receiving yards this year and is closing in on some significant NFL marks. Wayne is 20 yards short of passing Torry Holt for 11th-most in NFL history.

--Colts RB Trent Richardson vs. Seahawks DT Clinton McDonald and Brandon Mebane. Lost in the Texans game was how well McDonald and Mebane played in the middle for the Seahawks. They helped box in Adrian Foster in the second half, starting to shift things for the Texans offense. Richardson is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry in his two games with the Colts.