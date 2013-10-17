Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

The Seahawks are trying to get their rest.

With the short week -- Seattle plays Arizona on Thursday in Arizona -- the Seahawks are taking it easy.

Seattle is stressing recovery as much as preparation for Arizona. One of the extra complications is new Arizona head coach Bruce Arians has changed the Cardinals’ offense and defense, so the Seahawks can’t just rely on what they saw in two games last season when they split the season series with Arizona.

”So we have to look at them all over again,“ Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said. ”We’ve had an eye on them, knowing that this was coming throughout the preseason and we know of the kind of offense and style that Bruce has always been part of and his Pittsburgh roots are there and all that.

“So, it’s not new to us, but we do have to put together ... it’s not like we’re just carrying it over, same old same old. It’s not like that.”

The Seahawks leave for Arizona on Wednesday. It’s one of the shorter flights of the season for a team that will travel 28,268 miles roundtrip this season for road games.

“You have to take care of them and you have to adjust what you’re doing,” Carroll said. “You can’t practice in the same manner that you normally do, you can’t expect them to recover if you did, and you have to adjust. Everyone does, I don’t know how everybody else does it, but we have a real strict plan that we spend a long time on to maximize the opportunity to return to health. They all get banged up, and we have to recover. They’ll be in the recovery phase all the way until Thursday.”

The Thursday games have come under scrutiny for the level of play and how they may affect player safety.

Carroll knows the Thursday night games are a big show for the league.

“The fact that the players have to come back is a great challenge for our guys to play that soon, but the other side of it is that they get a little break coming out of it so there’s a little give and take there,” Carroll said. “We’re going to take full advantage for the time after this game to get strong for the next week that comes up as well. This whole three-week cycling here that makes you feel like we’re looking ahead is something that we have to manage really well so that we can max out all of the opportunities but also the game after that too.”

The Seahawks will shut down practice this weekend after the Thursday night game. Carroll hopes they will be doing so after he defeats Carson Palmer, who played two years under Carroll at USC. Palmer’s Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2002 for the Trojans helped put him and Carroll on the fast track for later success. USC became a college force and Carroll eventually went to the NFL. Palmer became the top pick in the draft.

SERIES HISTORY: 29 regular-season meeting. Cardinals lead series, 15-13. The last time the two teams met, Seattle won, 58-0, on Dec. 9, 2012. The Cardinals beat the Seahawks in Arizona, 20-16, earlier in 2012.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--When comparing Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson to Richard Sherman, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said that Peterson is “lightning fast” and similar in size to Sherman. Sherman’s analysis of Peterson was interesting. He said he thought Peterson is a “way better athlete”?than he is, which allows Peterson to play a little looser and recover with his speed. Sherman said he has to play technical at all times in order to be as effective as he is.

--Wilson said he “hates to run.”?Despite that, he’s doing a lot more of it the last three weeks. After running 17 times in the first three games combined, Wilson has rushed 33 times in the last three weeks. He’s been averaging 80 yards rushing during those three games.

“Me running and the balance of that, I really don’t think about it,” Wilson said. “It’s just one of those things that kind of flows with the rhythm of the play. The game happens so fast, I‘m not really thinking about running at all. It just one of those things that happens.”

--Red-zone issues continue for the Seahawks. They were 2-for-5 Sunday against the Titans, but said they want to improve that number. The Seahawk are 15th in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage. Wilson said he needs to make quicker reads in the red zone. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said the Seahawks started slow in the red zone last season, too.

“We run the ball often down there,” Bevell said. “Sometimes, we could give him more opportunities to throw it. Obviously, we ran the ball in for a couple of the touchdowns (last week). The two passes that we ran, one was a minus yard right there on the goal line. The other one, we had two guys run into each other. That’s not good execution.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 50 - Percentage of third downs the Seahawks converted last Sunday after starting 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked like the Monopoly Man.” -- Cornerback Richard Sherman, when talking about fellow cornerback Walter Thurmond, who was dressed in a three-piece suit complete with top hat and pocket watch postgame Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Brandon Browner was benched in the first half Sunday after letting a couple Titans wide receivers get behind him. Coach Pete Carroll said it was a “coach’s decision” and that Browner was itching to get back in there. It was also illustrative of something Carroll preaches: every day is competition. To bench one of the name guys of Seattle’s vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary, even temporarily, was a statement.

--QB Russell Wilson said when he does a self-evaluation, he looks at a lot of small things first. He thinks about his footwork, handoffs, if he’s always booting out, is the ball placement where he wants it to be, the depth of his drop. “I really do feel like when my fundamentals are on in every way possible, that’s when I‘m at my best,” Wilson said.

--LB Bruce Irvin has played just two games at starting linebacker after being moved there following last season when he played defensive end. He served a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. One of the things Irvin is learning about is being in coverage. “He did a good job,” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “We rush him some, too. For our intents and purposes, we’re fired up to see what he’s doing at outside backer.”

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Marshawn Lynch (hip) did not participate in practice.

--RT Breno Giacomini (knee) did not participate in practice.

--LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) did not participate in practice.

--DE Chris Clemons (elbow) did not participate in practice.

--FB Spencer Ware (ankle) did not participate in practice.

GAME PLAN: This may be a game for the Seahawks’ passing game to finally break out. The Seahawks come into the game as a run-first offense and are second in the NFL in rushing yards per game because of it (and quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to scramble). They are 24th in the 32-team league in passing yards. Head coach Pete Carroll said he thought Wilson was exceptional against the Titans. Wilson going 23-for-31 produced his second-highest completion rate of the season. Arizona is 14th in the league in passer rating allowed. The Seahawks worked underneath a lot Sunday against the zone of the Titans. Some shots over the top could be in the mix Thursday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Seahawks offense vs. Arizona LB Karlos Dansby -- Dansby is everywhere, so all the Seahawks will have to deal with him. He has 55 solo tackles, which is tops in the NFL.

--Seahawks CB Richard Sherman vs. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald -- Both among the best at their spots, they have a mutual respect thing going on.

--Cardinals QB Carson Palmer vs. Seattle blitzes -- New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has the Seahawks blitzing more often. Palmer is about as mobile as a fire hydrant.