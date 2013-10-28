Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

Seattle’s game Monday night at St. Louis might be more notable for who plays for the Seahawks than how the Seahawks play.

As the week began, there was a chance that the game could mark the Seahawk debut of receiver Percy Harvin, the team’s prized offseason acquisition, acquired from Minnesota for three draft picks (including a 2013 first-rounder) and signed to a six-year deal that could pay him as much as $67 million.

Harvin has not played this season after having hip surgery Aug. 1. But he returned to practice on Tuesday and afterward said he felt good and was eager to get on the field.

Coach Pete Carroll, however, said the team will continue to take the long haul view with Harvin and won’t rush his return, and that how Harvin handles practice this week will determine if he will play.

”He’s got to get through normal days of practice and see how he handles it,“ Carroll said. ”The thought we’ve been going with all along is take the conservative approach and make sure our guys are healthy and we’re going to continue to do that.

“We’ve waited that long to get him here to this point, so we’ll just continue to take our time and see how he goes. The workload will progress and increase as we go through the week and next week.”

Another Seahawk, fullback Michael Robinson, will certainly make his debut.

Robinson, a fan favorite in Seattle, was released in August after three years with the team because of a $2.5-million salary, two younger players (Derrick Coleman and Spencer Ware) at his spot.

He was battling a severe reaction to prescription medicine that had him in the hospital on two occasions, ultimately losing almost 35 pounds.

Robinson is healthy now, while Coleman (hamstring) and Ware (ankle) are sidelined. So the team signed Robinson on Tuesday with the expectation he will start at fullback against the Rams.

Seattle is a 10-point favorite in the game against a Rams team that will be without starting quarterback Sam Bradford, who is out for the season because of a knee injury suffered last week against Carolina.

Carroll said the challenge this week isn’t so much the Rams, but the Seahawks themselves.

They are 6-1, tied for the best record in the NFC and a game ahead of the 49ers in the NFC West. And they have won 12 of 13 games dating to the 2012 season, boasting what is the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL and a defense allowing the third-fewest points.

”They feel great and they should,“ Carroll said. ”I told them that they should feel good about what’s going no and all that. They’ve been working really hard, we’re making progress, we have a long ways to go and a lot of challenges up ahead.

“But at this point, we’ve accomplished almost as much as we could have, with a lot of upsides. So everybody is pretty well encouraged around here.”

SERIES HISTORY: 30th regular-season meeting. Seahawks lead series, 18-11. Seattle has won 14 of the last 16 dating to 2004. The teams split last year with the Rams giving the Seahawks as much trouble as anyone in the division, winning 19-13 in St. Louis and then losing in the final minute 20-13 in the season finale in Seattle.

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--Coach Pete Carroll said it was always in the thought to re-sign fullback Michael Robinson after he was released in August. Robinson was a mainstay on the 2010-12 teams and special teams captain the last two years but was cut due to his $2.5-million salary and an illness that would have left him unable to play at the beginning of the season.

“We told Mike when he left, that we had that in mind going into the season,”

Carroll said. ”We’d see how we progressed and fortunately, we have a chance to

get a guy back that we really think a lot of and he’s done a lot of good things

for us, and he gives us a chance to have continuity right off the bat. So we’re

very fortunate.”

It is expected he will start this week.

--LT Russell Okung can’t return until Nov. 17’s game against Minnesota because of injured reserve rules. Carroll said Okung’s rehab from a turf

toe injury is going well but it remains unclear exactly when he will make it

back.

”He’s working out; he’s doing the rehab stuff that they can do,“ Carroll said. ”He can’t get out on the practice field for a bit yet but, we’re really

encouraged that he will make it back after that time. Still seems like it’s a

really long time. But, we’ll be happy to get him back when we can get him.”

Veteran Paul McQuistan, who was the team’s left guard to start the season, has been filling in for Okung.

--Seattle also remains without RT Breno Giacomini after he hurt his knee

against Jacksonville and subsequently had arthroscopic surgery.

Carroll said there is no clear ETA on his return, either.

“He’s in the process of recovering,” Carroll said. “We don’t have a real clear timeline on that one. We had hoped that he would make it back a little sooner than it looks like right now. But as a big man, it’s taking him some time to get right. I can’t tell you. It’s going to take him a couple of weeks, after we get him on the practice field, before he’ll be able to play and he’s not ready for that yet.”

Rookie Michael Bowie continues to fill in for Giacomini.

BY THE NUMBERS: 18-8 -- Seattle’s record on Monday Night Football, best in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s feeling great. I haven’t had any setbacks, I‘m running pretty good, cutting pretty good, doing all the things I was doing previously. It’s just getting the practices in, getting back in the meetings, and I’ll be ready to go.” -- Seattle WR Percy Harvin after practicing earlier this week.

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Malcolm Smith has played well in two starts on the weakside, his former position, as part of a reshuffled linebacker corps due to an injury to MLB Bobby Wagner. Wagner might not be back this week, which could mean another week of K.J. Wright in the middle (he had been playing WLB) and Smith on the weakside. More intriguing is what happens when Wagner comes back and whether the team continues to find a way to get Smith on the field. He led the team with eight tackles at Arizona.

--K Steven Hauschka remains an unsung hero for the Seahawks, having made 16-of-17 field goal attempts this season, the only miss a kick that was blocked at Indianapolis.

--S Earl Thomas is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four.

INJURY IMPACT

--Aside from watching the progress of Percy Harvin, the big injury question this week for the Seahawks is WR Golden Tate, who was limited in practice early in the week because of a sore neck/shoulder. Tate was injured against Arizona but finished the game.

--FB Derrick Coleman is out 4-6 weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered against Arizona, which necessitated the team re-signing veteran Michael Robinson.

--Rookie FB Spencer Ware went on injured reserve, so he is out

for the season. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game against the 49ers and had not played since.

GAME PLAN: Is this the week Marshawn Lynch has a monster game?

On paper, it might make sense for the Seahawks to try to go that route as the Rams are 30th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 126.4 yards per game.

Lynch has only one 100-yard game this season, with 102 at Indianapolis, after having had 10 last season, when he rushed for a career-high 1,590 yards.

Seattle leads with the rush anyway, trying to establish the run to set up play-action passes. The Seahawks go with play-action on about 40 percent of passes, the highest percentage in the league.

Lynch often sits out practice to rest and also has been dealing with an ankle issue. But he had one of his better games at Arizona, with 91 yards on 21 carries, and with the extra rest for the Monday night game

So he might be primed for a big game this week.

Defensively, the Seahawks have been getting a good pass rush this year without having to blitz much. Still, they may decide to bring more pressure against backup QB Kellen Clemens, especially early on to try to create some big plays and end the suspense early.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Rams DRE Robert Quinn vs. Seahawks LT Paul McQuistan, who continues to fill in for injured Russell Okung -- Quinn has seven sacks this season, sixth in the NFL, while McQuistan has had his issues in pass protection since moving from guard to tackle to fill in for Okung, who is out until at least Nov. 17.

--Rams MLB James Laurinaitis vs. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson -- Wilson has been a scrambling machine the last few weeks due to the injury issues with the offensive line that have made for some spotty pass protection. Wilson has rushed for 269 yards the last four weeks on 41 carries. St. Louis has a good pass rush, so Wilson could again be on the run. Laurinaitis leads the Rams in tackles with 55 and could be keeping his eyes on Wilson this week.

Seahawks vs. themselves: Seattle is a 10-point favorite and on paper has all the advantages. But Seattle has been a little sloppy of late and has not won the turnover battle in three straight games. Seattle will try to play a cleaner game this week.