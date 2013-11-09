Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

The Seattle Seahawks will enter Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons down three-fifths of their starting offensive line with center Max Unger ruled out due to a concussion suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

With left tackle Russell Okung (toe) and right tackle Breno Giacomini (knee) already having missed several games, quarterback Russell Wilson has been under constant pressure behind the patchwork offensive line.

Lemuel Jean-Pierre has filled in adequately for Unger previously this season, but there is still a distinct drop-off - including Wilson typically making the line calls.

“He’s done really well,” coach Pete Carroll said of Jean-Pierre. “Really, dating back from whenever he’s played for us in the games, he’s come through. So we really feel that he’s played already for us and we feel like he’s another one of the starters going in there. So we’re pleased to get him his chance again and we’ll expect him to play really well.”

Defensive lineman Red Bryant, a big presence in the run game, will also miss the Falcons game due to a concussion.

“We’re going to take care of them this week and have them ready for next week, hopefully,” Carroll said of Bryant and Unger.

Okung and Giacomini returned to limited practice this week, increasing their workload each day. Carroll said both will attempt to go full-speed next week before the team determines potential return dates. Giacomini could return to the lineup or wind up on season-ending injured reserve depending on how his knee responds.

“They feel like their able to handle the work, they have had no issues with it at all. So next week, they’ll come back going full speed and that’ll be really exciting to get those guys back in. They’re dying to play, as you can imagine they’ve had to sit there and watch for so long, that there really worked up about it.”

Wide receiver Percy Harvin also continues to rehab his hip, but isn’t ready to make his season debut yet.

”Percy is the best he’s been,“ Carroll said. ”He had another excellent day; he’s not ready to play this week. He’ll return to practice hopefully next week and we’ll just go one day at a time then. But all of the signs are really encouraging, he feels good, he’s not having issues after he works out or next days.

“So I think that we’ve built up enough days here to take a real good positive step. I don’t know what that means, in terms of playing next week, but we’re hoping that he’ll be able to get some extra work and really jump back into it.”

The Seahawks won’t be looking for revenge Sunday for last year as much as redemption for the last two weeks.

While Seattle’s return to the scene of its 2012 Divisional playoff loss to the Falcons is an obvious subplot, of more importance is the game’s meaning for this year.

Seattle is 8-1 and remains atop the NFC, a game-and-a-half ahead of both the 49ers and Saints.

They’ve stayed there by surviving somewhat sluggish performances as big favorites the last two weeks against the Rams (14-9) and Tampa Bay (27-24) in overtime. Seattle knows it can’t continue to get off to slow starts --- the Seahawks scored just 14 points in the first half of those two games --- and count on coming back late to win.

“We’ve got our hands full here and in the midst of this push to get going in the second half of the season, we’ve got to play better,” said Carroll. “We’re working real hard in a number of areas that should add up to help us and the coaches are working really hard, fundamentally, with our guys and we’re just going to see if we can keep finding a way to get better, as we keep marching through the second half of the season.”

Seattle’s run defense has been a huge problem the last two weeks with St. Louis and Tampa Bay combining for 405 yards.

Statistically, Seattle couldn’t ask for a better foe this week to get well against as the Falcons are last in the league at just over 64 per game.

Carroll, though, said it remains a point of emphasis this week.

“We think we have some things that we can take care of and improve that are really obvious to us,” he said. “We’ll take a shot at that and see how it goes this weekend.”

What Seattle also has to do is keep opponents off Wilson.

While he was not sacked against Tampa Bay, he was pressured throughout and took what the team called five hits after getting rid of the ball.

While he came up slow a few times, he did not come out of the game, and he isn’t expected to miss practice time this week.

Still, the hits are adding up for Seattle’s star second-year quarterback and keeping him as well-protected as possible behind what remains a makeshift line also continues to be a priority.

Defensively, if Seattle can contain the run better, that will put the game in the hands of the “Legion of Boom” secondary to not get beat by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and whatever receivers are healthy for the Falcons.

SERIES HISTORY: 14th regular season meeting. Seahawks lead series, 8-5 but have lost the last three dating to a 21-18 win at CenturyLink Field in 2005. The most memorable game in the series, though, occurred in the divisional playoff round last Jan. 13 when the Falcons beat Seattle 30-28 on a 49-yard field goal by Matt Bryant with eight seconds left.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s confident that the type of hazing incident reported in Miami this week would not happen in Seattle.

“We don’t allow hazing here, and that’s been just the way that I’ve posted it from the start,” Carroll said this week. “I didn’t feel like there was any place for it, but in the past, yeah I’ve seen it. It’s just an old-school way of thinking and a way of operating. We know better, we know better now, and any time that we get a chance to express at it, it couldn’t be more clear and more obvious to us all now and we just need to do a really good job of sending the message properly. That’s not to say that there aren’t little rituals that go on like guys carrying helmets off of the field and stuff like that, but we don’t have time. Our rookies that come in here and our freshmen that came into college are too much a part of the program to be separated in any kind of fashion like that. We just didn’t have any place for it.”

--This will be the fourth of five trips for games that begin at 10 a.m. Seattle time, historically a difficult task for the Seahawks. Seattle is 2-1 in such games so far this year, winning at Carolina and Houston and losing at Indianapolis. The other game is on Dec. 15 at the New York Giants.

--Despite not getting any turnovers last week, Seattle still leads the NFC in interceptions with 13.

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 -- Game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and overtime for Russell Wilson, tied for the second-most in a quarterback’s first two years in history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wants us to win, he wants to win and whatever that takes, and he wants the ball to help us win. He’s fine about what’s going on and that we’re successful in getting things done, he wants to do everything he can and that’s exactly what we want him to be and to think. We all get frustrated when we make a mistake and don’t get what we want and score like we should and all of that. So we kind of look at each other and share that.” - Coach Pete Carroll on Marshawn Lynch’s sometimes visible frustration the last few weeks over not getting the ball in certain situations.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Percy Harvin continues to progress from a hip injury but did not practice early in the week and is not expected to play against Atlanta.

--C Max Unger missed the end of the Tampa Bay game with concussion-like symptoms and was ruled out of the Atlanta game.

--DT Red Bryant missed practice all week and was ruled out of the Atlanta.

--OT Russell Okung (toe) is increasing his rehab program as he attempts to return for the Nov. 17 game against Minnesota.

--OT Breno Giacomini (knee) returned to practice this week but is unlikely to play against Atlanta. He has been out since the Sept. 22 game against Jacksonville and was officially listed as doubtful.

--S Jeron Johnson (hamstring) was listed as questionable.

--S Kam Chancellor (ankle) was listed as probable.

--RB Marshawn Lynch (knee) took limited reps in practice this week but is listed as probable and will play Sunday.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Marshawn Lynch leads the NFL with 3,257 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns since Nov. 2011.

--OT Alvin Bailey, a rookie, played four snaps last week in a Seattle scoring drive in the second quarter and could see more time going forward. He played at right tackle in place of fellow rookie Michael Bowie.

--DT Brandon Mebane has 137 tackles since the start of the 2011 season, the third-most for any interior linemen in that span.

GAME PLAN: When the schedules were released, this looked like one of Seattle’s marquee games of the season, returning to the site of the divisional playoff loss in 2013, a 30-28 thriller.

Instead, the Seahawks are now roughly a touchdown favorite against a fading Atlanta team that is 2-6.

Still, expect the Seahawks to remember the feeling of walking off the field at the Georgia Dome having lost, which should be all Seattle needs to be ready to play.

Seattle, though, needs to shake off its tendency of starting slow --- the Seahawks have scored just 29 points in the first quarter this season, by far their lowest total.

Expect Seattle to again try to feed the ball a lot early to Marshawn Lynch, as the Seahawks did against Tampa Bay, to set up play-action passes and Russell Wilson runs.

Seattle needs the run to keep opponents from slowing down their pass rushes, which continue to give the Seahawks problems as they continue to play with a makeshift offensive line.

Defensively, Seattle will try to contain the Atlanta running game and then get pressure on Matt Ryan to try to force him into mistakes -- he has thrown seven interceptions the last two weeks as the Falcons have fallen behind and he’s had to take chances to try to make something happen.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Falcons DEs Jonathan Massaquoi and Osi Umenyiora vs. Seahawks OTs Paul McQuistan and Michael Bowie -- Atlanta’s ends have combined for only 5.5 sacks this season. But everybody right now is giving Seattle a lot of trouble rushing off the edge with McQuistan and Bowie continuing to fill in for the injured Russell Okung and Breno Giacomini, neither of whom is expected back this week. Atlanta no doubt will see how teams have gotten pressure on Seattle and try to do the same.

Seahawks WRs Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin vs. Falcons CBs Desmond Trufant and Asante Samuel -- Tate and Baldwin are now Seattle’s two primary outside receiving threats with Sidney Rice out for the year and Percy Harvin not yet ready to return. Trufant, Atlanta’s first-round pick, has become a solid player and did a credible job the last two weeks against Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Smith.

Seahawks run defense vs. Falcons running game -- The Seahawks have allowed 405 yards rushing the last two weeks to fall from sixth in the NFL in rushing defense to 19th. But they catch a break this week against an Atlanta team that is 32nd in the NFL rushing. If the Seahawks can’t stop Atlanta’s running game, then the concern in Seattle over the defense will rise quite a bit. And while it might not mean much Sunday, Atlanta rushed for 167 yards in the playoff win over the Seahawks last January.