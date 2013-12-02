Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

It’ll be a pretty classic clash in styles when the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints Monday night in a game that figures to go a long way toward deciding home-field advantage in the NFC.

Seattle comes in with the third-ranked rushing offense in the NFL at 147.9 per game going against an improving Saints defense that is No. 5 in the NFL overall.

The Saints, meanwhile, arrive with the No. 2-ranked pass offense (317.3) per game, against a Seattle defense that is third in the NFL against the pass at 198.0.

Complicating matters somewhat for Seattle, though, is that the Seahawks will be without two of the key members of their Legion of Boom secondary -- cornerbacks Brandon Browner and Walter Thurmond.

Browner was already out for the game with a groin injury that could sideline him for the season, and also was reported this week to be on the verge of being suspended for a year by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Thurmond, who replaced Browner in the starting lineup for Seattle’s 41-20 win over Minnesota on Nov. 17, was suspended this week for four games for also violating the substance abuse policy -- each said to be for marijuana.

Byron Maxwell will now likely start in place of Thurmond/Browner, opposite Richard Sherman. Jeremy Lane will move into a third corner/nickel role, and the team on Wednesday elevated DeShawn Shead from the practice squad.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week he isn’t worried about playing without Browner and Thurmond against one of the top passing offenses in the NFL.

”What it does, it presents opportunities for other guys and we’ve always championed that,“ Carroll said. ”And our guys have always come through and they’ll do that again in this instance.

“These guys can all play, they played for us before, they’ve done great stuff when they have and we have nothing to think about but the positive and the upside is that these guys are going to contribute in a big way. Just like our guys have across the board. So that won’t deter us at all from having an extraordinary week of getting ready and getting jacked up about a great opportunity here with a fantastic football team for Monday night. So we’re looking forward to it.”

The game carries high stakes as Seattle is 10-1 and the Saints 9-2. If Seattle wins, it will take what would realistically be an almost insurmountable lead in the race for home-field advantage in the playoffs in the NFC.

Seattle has won 13 in a row at home, a franchise record, and players have made little secret of understanding the importance of getting to play all of their playoff games at CenturyLink Field.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular season meeting. Saints lead series, 6-5 and have won the last two, including a 34-19 win in New Orleans in 2010, Pete Carroll’s first year as Seattle’s coach. That series record does not include Seattle’s memorable 41-36 win over the Saints in the divisional playoffs later that season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--Seattle is not only 10-1 this season but has won 17 of its last 19 games dating to last season.

--Since Week 9 of the 2011 season, the Seahawks lead the NFL in rushing with 5,418 yards on 1,193 attempts, an average of 4.5 per carry.

--The game will feature two of the top four non-kicking point scorers in the NFL in Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch and New Orleans receiver Jimmy Graham. Each has 11 touchdowns this season. Lynch has nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving. Detroit’s Calvin Johnson and Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson also have 11 touchdowns.

BY THE NUMBERS: 8-1 -- Seattle’s record in prime-time games since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll always look to do it better, but we’re on it. This team is very strong about where we’re going and what we’re doing and what we’re trying to create. Because somebody slips that doesn’t mean that we’re not on track. I think we’re on tremendous track right now. The focus around here, the dedication of what we’re doing, the standard that we hold them to in all areas have been exemplary in many, many areas, and we’re really proud of it. That doesn’t mean that somebody is not going to slip and make a mistake now and then,” -- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the news of suspensions of Walter Thurmond and possibly Brandon Browner.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Russell Wilson has 21 wins, just one off the NFL record for wins by a quarterback in their first two seasons, held by Ben Roethlisberger. He is tied with Dan Marino and has moved ahead of Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan, who each had 20. He also is 13-0 at home.

--RB Marshawn Lynch has 19 100-yard rushing games since 2011. That is the most in the NFL in that time.

--WR Golden Tate remains among the NFL’s leaders in punt returns, which was an area of concern for Seattle heading into the season after the departure of Leon Washington. Tate enters the week fifth in the NFL at 12.9 per return.

--DT Brandon Mebane has had a solid year defending the run and is up to 139 tackles since the start of the 2011 season, which ranks fifth in the NFL in that time.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Percy Harvin was limited in practice early in the week as the team plans to continue to manage his return from hip surgery. But coach Pete Carroll said there was no reason to think he won’t play against the Saints. Harvin played his first game for the Seahawks on Nov. 17 against Minnesota and got 19 snaps and the hope is that he will get many more than that going forward.

--CB Brandon Browner remains out for an extended period after hurting his groin against Atlanta. He also may be suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. But even without that suspension, he wouldn’t be able to play for a few weeks.

--WR Jermaine Kearse, who missed the final three quarters of the Minnesota game with a concussion, returned to practice this week and will play.

--FB Derrick Coleman, who hurt his hamstring against Arizona Oct. 17 and has not played since, returned to practice this week and is on track to play against the Saints.

--CB Tharold Simon and DE Greg Scruggs, each on the physically unable to perform list all season, returned to practice this week. But coach Pete Carroll said each is a long way from returning to the field.

GAME PLAN: What is Seattle’s usual offensive game plan -- try to use the run to set up the pass -- makes even more sense this week with a night game and potentially inclement weather, as well as a desire to keep the New Orleans offense off the field as long as possible.

Seattle’s offensive line is back intact and healthy, and running back Marshawn Lynch may also be due for a big game and a heavy workload following the bye week.

And the Saints have proven more vulnerable to the run than the pass so far this season, ranking 16th in the NFL against the run at 112.9 compared to third against the pass.

Lynch, meanwhile, may be due for a big game after the bye week was used to heal and coming off what was a little bit of a struggle against the Vikings when he was held to 45 yards.

Seattle continues to lead the NFL in play-action passes, and if it gets the running game going early then it can go to its regular philosophy of then trying to take some downfield shots, a strategy that could be even more dangerous now with Percy Harvin fully in the fold. Seattle, though, will need to pass protect well against a New Orleans team that is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 37. Seattle coaches felt that the pass protection against Minnesota was the best it’s been all season.

Defensively, Seattle will face a big challenge against quarterback Drew Brees and the high-flying New Orleans passing attack.

The Seahawks will need to unveil a variety of coverages to combat that, and may need to be a little less aggressive in the back end without two of their top three cornerbacks -- Walter Thurmond (suspended) and Brandon Browner (injured).

The Saints make it hard to get to Brees as he has been sacked just 23 times despite throwing it 439. A key to disrupting the Saints’ passing attack is getting pressure up the middle. That could make end Michael Bennett -- who often rushes from the inside on obvious passing downs -- a key player in the game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Seahawks WR Percy Harvin vs. Saints secondary -- Harvin returned to play 19 snaps in Seattle’s last game on Nov. 17 against Minnesota. That should at least double now that he is back to full status, and that should also mean a much larger role in the offense, as well as returning kicks.

--Seahawks OTs vs. Saints OLB Junior Galette and DE Cameron Jordan -- The Saints are tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 37 and led by Jordan, who has 9.5 sacks and Galette, who has six. Seattle is back to full strength at tackle now with left tackle Russell Okung and right tackle Breno Giacomini returning from injury -- each started and played without limitations against the Vikings. Just how fully back each is, though, will become evident against the Saints.

--Seahawks CBs Byron Maxwell and Jeremy Lane vs. Saints WRs -- Seattle tends to leave its corner on a side rather than matching up. So with Richard Sherman on the right side, expect opponents to maybe try to find a way to target Maxwell and Lane, who will be called on to replace Brandon Browner on the left side and Walter Thurmond as the slot corner.

Saints TE Jimmy Graham vs. Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor -- Graham already has six 100-yard receiving games this season and no NFL tight end has ever had seven. It’ll surely be a team effort for the Seahawks to defend Graham. But Chancellor seems the most logical player to get the bulk of the duty, unless the team decided for some reason to try to put Sherman on him, as they did earlier this year against San Francisco’s Vernon Davis.