Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

Another week, another chance to wrap up the NFC West and home field through the playoffs for the Seattle Seahawks.

This time, though, there are repercussions if the Seahawks don’t get it done.

Seattle hosts the St. Louis Rams Sunday at CenturyLink Field, and does so with a playoff formula that is simple --- win, and the Seahawks take the NFC West and the No. 1 seed through the playoffs.

Lose, though, and then Seattle is at the mercy of San Francisco (which plays at Arizona). A Seahawks loss and 49ers win and then San Francisco would win the NFC West and the Seahawks would be relegated to the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

It’s a potentially stunning fall from grace for a team that is still tied for the best record in the NFL, and three weeks ago was 11-1.

Seattle players insisted this week, though, there is no loss of confidence after losing two of their past three games to NFC West Division rivals --- 19-17 at San Francisco on Dec. 8 and 17-10 to Arizona last Sunday.

“Yeah there are never any worries,” said cornerback Richard Sherman. “We have a great ball club, we have a great team and we expect each other to play better than we did on Sunday, and we will.”

Sherman and the defense haven’t really been the problem though Seattle has allowed a fourth-quarter game-winning scoring drive in the losses to Arizona and the 49ers. The Seattle defense remains ranked first in the NFL in yards (281.3 allowed per game) and second in points (14.8).

The main issues instead are with an offense that has scored just four touchdowns in the last three games, and also hasn’t had its usual running production. Seattle is averaging 138.5 yards per game on the ground for the season, but hasn’t rushed for more than that since a Nov. 10 win at Atlanta.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll, though, says he remains largely unconcerned about the running game, saying it’s “just being more consistent and precise on all aspects” of it.

Carroll also said he wasn’t too taken aback that Seattle found itself in something of a must-win proposition after it had appeared the Seahawks had their two main regular-season goals -- the NFC West title and home field through the playoffs -- pretty well in hand in a few weeks ago. In fact, he said there may even be a benefit to going into the playoffs having had to play hard through the end of the regular season.

“Everybody would have liked to have gotten there earlier,” he said. “But I don’t know if that would have been what’s best for us. ... the fact that there’s something at stake, legitimately, is good for us and we’ll try to make the most of it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Seahawks lead series, 19-11, including a 14-9 win in St. Louis on Oct. 28. In that game, the Seahawks were held to just 135 yards but got the win when the defense held at the goal line on the final play. Seattle has won 15 of the last 17, and hasn’t been beaten by the Rams at home since 2004.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (6)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Kam Chancellor, Strong Safety, 2

Marshawn Lynch, Running Back, 4

Richard Sherman, Cornerback, 1

Earl Thomas, Free Safety, 3

Max Unger, Center, 2

Russell Wilson, Quarterback, 2

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (vs. STL)

Clinched a playoff spot.

Clinches NFC West division and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1) SEA win or tie OR

2) SF loss or tie

The Seattle Seahawks activated defensive back Walter Thurmond on Friday from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Thurmond will rejoin the Seattle secondary for the Seahawks’ regular-season finale on Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.

To make room for Thurmond on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks released cornerback Perrish Cox.

Thurmond started the first two games of the season when cornerback Brandon Browner was out with a hamstring injury and in a Week 11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings when Browner was sidelined with a groin issue. In that game, Thurmond returned his first NFL interception for a touchdown.

Browner remains out while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. In the meantime, Byron Maxwell and Jeremy Lane stepped up to fill the void.

“It’s awesome having (Thurmond) back here at practice and going through it,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “So just the experience of him playing nickel and also outside adds to the whole group. The fact of just having another player of Walt’s caliber back in there really adds just to the whole package of how we’re playing.”

--The Seahawks are back in the lead in the NFL in interceptions with 26 for the season after getting nine in the past two games -- four last week in a losing cause against Arizona.

--Seattle blew a chance last week to match Green Bay for the most home wins in the NFL since moving into CenturyLink Field in 2002. Seattle is 65-30 at home since then while Green Bay is 66-29-1.

--The 17-10 loss to Arizona tied the second-largest loss for Seattle since Week 10 of the 2011 season. Seattle also lost at San Francisco by seven, 13-6, last season. The other nine losses in that time have all been by less than a touchdown. Seattle is 28-11 overall since then.

BY THE NUMBERS: Plus-23 --- Seattle’s turnover differential in its last 15 home games, or since the beginning of the 2012 season, best in the NFL (New England is second at plus-19).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not at all to tell you the truth because it’s always a championship week. You can’t use extra motivation one week and not use extra motivation another week because it sends you on an up and down turn. So we just go with the same motivation we go with every week. It’s a championship week. You don’t worry about the crazy circumstances; you just go out there and play.” -- Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman on whether the team has any extra motivation this week with all that is on the line.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ST. LOUIS RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--DOUBTFUL: RB Daryl Richardson (thigh).

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Tavon Austin (ankle), S T.J. McDonald (illness).

--PROBABLE: DE Chris Long (thigh).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: WR Percy Harvin (hip), LB K.J. Wright (foot).

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Jermaine Kearse (ankle).

--PROBABLE: DE Red Bryant (knee), RB Derrick Coleman (shoulder), RB Marshawn Lynch (not injury related), T Russell Okung (toe), CB Richard Sherman (hip), LB Malcolm Smith (ankle), G J.R. Sweezy (concussion), S Earl Thomas (thigh).

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Richard Sherman has four interceptions in the past two games, two in each game. He also is looking to pick off a pass against the Rams for the fourth straight game -- his pick in the end zone ended a threat by St. Louis in a 20-13 Seattle home win in 2012.

--MLB Bobby Wagner has been playing particularly well of late after recovering from a high ankle sprain that slowed him for a time at mid-season. He has sacks in each of the last two games.

--LB Bruce Irvin will hope to repeat Sunday what was maybe his best game of the season against the Rams on Oct. 28 when he had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

--CB Walter Thurmond is active again after being suspended the last four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Coach Pete Carroll was non-committal, however, on whether he will step back into the starting role he had before he was suspended. Byron Maxwell has played well in place of Thurmond, who had moved into the starting lineup after an injury to Brandon Browner, who has been indefinitely suspended for his own violation of the drug program.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Percy Harvin will not practice again this week and coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that the team may soon have to make a roster move with Harvin. Harvin has been on the active roster the last four games despite not practicing or playing. But the team may soon decide it needs the roster spot for the playoffs.

--LT Russell Okung missed two plays against the Cardinals while battling a sore toe -- the same toe that caused him to miss eight games earlier this season. But Okung was a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play.

--RG J.R. Sweezy, who missed the Arizona game with a concussion suffered the previous week against New York, has returned to practice and is expected to play.

--WR Jermaine Kearse has been limited in practice this week with a sprained ankle, but the expectation is that he will play.

--DE Red Bryant missed practices Tuesday and Thursday with a knee injury. His status for the week is unclear.

GAME PLAN:

Offensively, the Seahawks will simply try to move the ball this time against the Rams after a bizarre showing in their 14-9 win at St. Louis in which they won despite being held to 135 yards -- 80 coming on one play. That one play was a deep pass from Russell Wilson to Golden Tate, one of the few times in the game when Wilson wasn’t running for his life as he was sacked seven times.

Seattle has to get the running game going better than it did in the first game, when Marshawn Lynch was held to just 23 yards on eight carries. Seattle, unable to keep the Rams honest with the run, had just 40 plays total as the pass didn’t work, either, with Wilson constantly under pressure.

But Seattle played that game without either of its starting tackles -- Russell Okung and Breno Giacomini.

The Seahawks anticipate getting better protection in this game with each of those two back.

However, Seattle continues to struggle up front more than might be expected of a 12-3 team, held to just 189 yards last week against Arizona, which sacked Wilson four times.

Seattle might try more misdirection in this game --- both running and in trying to roll out Wilson and hit the likes of tight end Zach Miller --- then it did in the first meeting.

Defensively, Seattle had a nightmare of a time in the first game stopping the St. Louis rushing attack as the Rams had 200 yards, part of a two-game stretch in which Seattle allowed 405 combined rushing yards.

That was one of the first big games for Rams running back Zac Stacy, who had 134 rushing yards in that game -- one fewer than Seattle gained for the entire game -- and has 958 for the season.

Simply put, Seattle has to stop Stacy and put the game in the hands of quarterback Kellen Clemens, who has guided the Rams to a 4-4 record since stepping in as the starter for the injured Sam Bradford.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Seahawks LT Russell Okung vs. Rams DRE Robert Quinn -- Quinn leads the NFL with 18 sacks, three coming when the Seahawks played the Rams in October. Okung missed that game with a toe injury, however, and the hope is that his return will help Seattle better handle Quinn this time. However, Okung is still struggling to get to 100 percent healthy as he missed a few plays with the toe injury in last week’s loss to Arizona. Seattle may need to do more max protect to stave off Quinn.

--Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch vs. Rams front seven -- Lynch had his lowest output of the season in the first game against the Rams with just 23 yards on eight carries. Lynch hasn’t had a big game for a while now, not having topped the 100-yard mark since getting 145 at Atlanta on Nov. 10, and averaging under four yards per carry in all five games since then. St. Louis used an aggressive scheme to keep the Seahawks to just 44 yards rushing in the first game. Lynch, though, has had good games recently against St. Louis, including 100 and 118 in the two games in 2012.

--Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner vs. Rams RB Zac Stacy -- Wagner had just returned from a high ankle sprain in the first game against the Rams, in which St. Louis rushed for an even 200 yards. Rookie Stacy got 134 in that game and has emerged as one of the leaders of the offense with 958 yards. That includes 104 against Tampa Bay and 133 against New Orleans in the Rams’ last two games, each home wins. Wagner is now healthy and playing well -- he has sacks in the last two games -- and will be a key in defending Stacy.

--Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Rams defense -- Wilson was sacked seven times in the first game against St. Louis and threw for just 139 yards. And now he’s coming off his worst game of the season as he had just 108 yards passing against Arizona on 11-of-27 passing. Wilson says his confidence is fine, but a big play or two early would help.