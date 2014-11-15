Seattle Seahawks - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - INSIDE SLANT

Now the schedule turns for the Seattle Seahawks, who got healthy -- at least in the win column -- the last three weeks against some of the dregs of the NFL and now have to continue against the upper crust.

Seattle, 3-3 after a loss at the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 19, is now 6-3 thanks to wins against the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants, three teams that are a combined 6-21-1 this season.

Now Seattle begins a six-game stretch against winning teams that all harbor playoff hopes, starting with a contest Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that comes a home game against the Arizona Cardinals, then trips to the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a home game against the 49ers and another trip to Arizona. Those teams have a combined record of 27-10.

So yes, merely getting back to the playoffs figures to be daunting for the Seahawks, let alone again earning a home game or the top seed in the NFC.

As might be expected, coach Pete Carroll said all he’s worried about for now is Sunday’s game at Kansas City against a 6-3 Chiefs team that has won six of its past seven.

“We are going to try to keep getting better and see if that will be good enough to get us a really big-time opportunity here going against Kansas City,” he said. “So we’re looking forward to this.”

The game features a number of interesting statistical oddities.

For one, the Chiefs have not allowed a rushing touchdown this season while Seattle is coming off a game in which it just tied a franchise record with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-17 win over the Giants.

In fact, the running games on both sides of the ball for each team are impressive, with the Seahawks ranking first in the NFL at 170.9 yards per game led by Marshawn Lynch and Kansas City fifth at 135.8 with the two-headed attack of Jamaal Charles and Knile Davis.

“There are similarities in style,” Carroll said of the rushing attacks of the Seahawks and Chiefs. “There’s a lot of zone running game and the quarterback can run too. There are some similarities there. The style of the running backs is much different. They’re really on different ends of the spectrum.”

The Chiefs also enter the game with the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 205.3 yards per game, while Seattle is 31st in passing offense at 194.4.

That would seem to make this a contest in which the Seahawks will have to get the running game going to have any real chance.

“They do everything well,” Carroll said of Kansas City. “This is a team that has closed in on a lot of areas to execute really well. They’re really good on third-down. They’re really good in short-down situations. They’re really good in the passing game. They’re the leading pass defense team in the NFL, they’re right there.”

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are coming off a week in which they lost one key player to a new injury -- defensive tackle Brandon Mebane -- and learned that another will not be able to make it back this year -- tight end Zach Miller.

Mebane suffered a hamstring injury against the Giants and was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Miller, who had surgery in late September following the third game of the season, was placed on IR on Wednesday after it became apparent that he will not be able to make it back this year.

Carroll, though, said that the injuries, while unfortunate, are just part of the reality of the NFL and he’s confident Seattle has the players in place to continue the momentum the team gained in winning its last three.

SERIES HISTORY: 51st regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 32-18, most of the games coming in the days when the teams were each in the AFC West. The two have played just twice since 2002, each Kansas City wins, the last a 42-24 Chiefs win in Seattle in 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - NOTES, QUOTES

--Seattle placed defensive tackle Brandon Mebane on Injured Reserve Tuesday, ending his season, after he suffered a pulled hamstring against the Giants on Sunday. For now, the team will replace Mebane with what it already has on the roster, meaning more snaps for the tackle trio of Kevin Williams, Jordan Hill and Tony McDaniel. Newly acquired Demarcus Dobbs may also fill in more, and the team can also use Michael Bennett at tackle in nickel situations.

--Seattle placed tight end Zach Miller on Injured Reserve on Wednesday as he was unable to recover from ankle surgery in September. Miller had the surgery following the Denver game and entering a bye week with some initial reports saying he might be out only a few weeks. Instead, he did not make enough progress that he would have been able to play this season and is now done for the year, having made six catches in three games.

--In response to a report that the Seahawks contacted Randy Moss after trading Percy Harvin, coach Pete Carroll said he was glad the question was asked so he could refute it. Carroll said that “did not happen.” However, the coach then smiled and said, “I can’t say that T.O. didn’t call, though,” a reference to Terrell Owens. Owens had a brief stint with the Seahawks in 2012.

--Will Tukuafu, signed last week as a free agent with the main responsibility of being a fullback, could also get some use on the defensive line with Mebane out. Tukuafu played defensive line at Oregon and played both offense and defense during four years with the 49ers.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4,740 -- Marshawn Lynch’s rushing yards since 2011, most in the NFL. Second is Adrian Peterson with 4,408.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He will give us great play in there. It will be a little bit different style, much different makeup size-wise and all. But he has great experience and he will adapt to this really well, I think,” -- Pete Carroll on veteran former All-Pro Kevin Williams stepping in as the starter at nose tackle for Brandon Mebane.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Seattle Seahawks - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--Out: LB Bobby Wagner (toe)

--Doubtful: CB Marcus Burley (hamstring), G James Carpenter (ankle), LB Brock Coyle (glute)

--Questionable: CB Jeremy Lane (groin), RB Marshawn Lynch (calf), TE Luke Willson (ankle)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: WR Donnie Avery (groin), CB Jamell Fleming (hamstring), WR A.J. Jenkins (shoulder)

--Questionable: TE Anthony Fasano (knee), CB Phillip Gaines (ankle, quadricep), CB Christopher Owens (knee)

--Probable: RB Jamaal Charles (shoulder, elbow), LB Tamba Hali (knee), TE Travis Kelce (ribs), LB Josh Martin (hamstring, knee), LB Joshua Mauga (groin), G Mike McGlynn (knee), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Marshawn Lynch sat out on Thursday with what were listed as rub and calf injuries and was listed as questionable Friday. The extent of them are not clear. He did not practice on Wednesday listed only with the calf injury, something he also had last week before playing and scouring four TDs against the Giants.

- LB Brock Coyle sat out again with a glute injury and may be out this week which could mean that K.J. Wright will again start in the middle with Malcolm Smith back this week and able to play on the weakside along with Kevin Pierre-Louis.

-- CB Jeremy Lane sat out Thursday with what was listed as a groin injury. He was on the short-term IR with a groin injury and played Sunday for the first time since the opener on Sept 4.

-- CB Marcus Burley sat out Thursday with a hamstring injury an combined with the injury to Lane could leave the Seahawks thin at nickelback.

-- OL James Carpenter was out again Thursday with a sprained ankle and appears likely to miss a second straight game. Alvin Bailey would again start in his place.

--S Kam Chancellor, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, is expected to return to play Sunday. The games he missed were the first since 2011.

--MLB Bobby Wagner remains out with a toe injury that has held him out the last three games.

--LB Malcolm Smith, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, should play this week after missing the last two games with a strained groin.

--TE Luke Willson, now the starter for the rest of the season with Zach Miller on IR, sat out practice Wednesday with a sprained ankle but has a chance to play against the Chiefs. The backups there are Cooper Helfet, Tony Moeaki and RaShaun Allen.

GAME PLAN: Can the Seahawks continue to win with an offense averaging more yards rushing than passing, as is now the case over the last three weeks after the 350-yard outburst against the New York Giants Sunday? Seattle probably isn’t counting on it, especially with the Chiefs featuring a stingy red zone defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season.

While the Seahawks can be expected to continue to feature the running of Marshawn Lynch (if able), paired with the able legs of quarterback Russell Wilson, they are going to have to throw the ball at times, something that won’t be easy against a Kansas City pass defense that is ranked No. 1 in the NFL, allowing just 205.3 yards per game. But with cold temperatures, and possibly even snow, expected on Sunday, the ground game figures to be the focus of Seattle’s offense.

Defensively, the Seahawks will look to put the clamps on Kansas City’s offense in early downs to try to force Alex Smith out of his comfort zone and attempt longer throws on third downs. The Chiefs are one of the best in the NFL at converting third downs in part because they often have manageable distances.

But Seattle’s run defense will have a new look with nose tackle Brandon Mebane now out for the season. Veteran Kevin Williams will get the first call to step in but Jordan Hill and Tony McDaniel will also get more play inside as the Seahawks look to contain Jamaal Charles and Knile Davis.

Seattle has brought more defensive pressure the last few week, especially with linebackers K.J. Wright and Kevin Pierre-Louis, and that could continue.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Chiefs OLB Justin Houston vs. Seahawks Ts Russell Okung and Justin Britt: Houston has 12 sacks this season, almost as many as Seattle’s 13 as a team. And while he lines up all over the line, he has had his most success this season when aligned on the left side of the defense. Britt, a rookie, has had some predictable struggles this season with good pass rushers, most recently with Oakland’s Khalil Mack. He won’t have to do it alone Sunday to stop Houston, but he’ll have to do his share.

--Seahawks DTs Tony McDaniel, Jordan Hill and Kevin Williams vs. Chiefs running game. Seattle leads the NFL in allowing just 3.2 yards per carry. But the Seahawks haven’t played an offense as good as the Chiefs in more than a month, when it gave up 30 points in a home loss to Dallas. And now the Seahawks are without starting defensive Brandon Mebane for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. That means McDaniel, Hill and Williams will all be called on to play more up front and replace the snaps of Mebane.

--Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Chiefs secondary: Wilson has struggled the last three weeks against statistically subpar pass defenses. Now he faces a Kansas City team that leads the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game at 205.3 per game. It’ll be up to more than Wilson to get the passing attack working against the Chiefs, But Wilson also has to get better than he has been the last few weeks, when he has been uncharacteristically off target while also being more careless with the ball than is usual. He had two interceptions against the Giants, each easily preventable. He can’t make similar mistakes on the road.