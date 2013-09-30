(Updated: UPDATING: Altering first sentence to reflect time on winning kick, minor editing throughout ADDED: “yards” in 1st game note)

Seahawks 23, Texans 20 (OT): Steven Hauschka kicked a 45-yard field goal 11:41 into overtime as visiting Seattle rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to record the first 4-0 start in franchise history.

Richard Sherman’s interception return with 2:40 left in the fourth tied the score and forced the extra session. The Seahawks were aided by a personal-foul penalty on Houston’s Kareem Jackson on their second drive in overtime to get into position for Hauschka’s third field goal of the game.

Houston (2-2) was in line for an impressive victory before folding in the fourth quarter after linebacker Brian Cushing left with a concussion. Matt Schaub passed for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed two interceptions.

Seattle trailed 20-6 entering the fourth quarter and cut its deficit in half when Marshawn Lynch capped a 14-play, 98-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run with 7:43 remaining. Five minutes later, Schaub threw a ball up for grabs in the right flat and Sherman intercepted it and scooted 58 yards for the tying score.

Houston scored 20 second-quarter points on Schaub’s touchdown passes to Garrett Graham (31 yards) and Arian Foster (5) and two field goals by Randy Bullock for a 20-3 halftime lead. Foster rushed for 102 yards for his 24th career 100-yard rushing outing.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle had just 110 yards and five first downs through three quarters before Cushing (nine tackles, one forced fumble) exited. The Seahawks finished with 270 yards and 15 first downs while the Texans had 476 yards and 29 first downs. … Seattle DE Michael Bennett was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the first half and was diagnosed with a lower back injury. … Houston LB Whitney Mercilus had 2 1/2 of his team’s five sacks and WR Andre Johnson (nine receptions for 110 yards) had his 46th career 100-yard receiving game.