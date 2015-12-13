Steelers 33, Bengals 20

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Bengals lost quarterback Andy Dalton in the second quarter to a thumb injury, and Ben Roethlisberger passed for 282 yards and DeAngelo Williams rushed for two touchdowns to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 33-20 victory over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Dalton suffered a fractured thumb and will miss at least one game and possibly more. He is scheduled to see a hand specialist on Monday.

Emotions boiled over during pregame warmup when players from both teams were involved in a skirmish at midfield. The game was played physically throughout.

It was a disastrous day for the Bengals, whose hopes of securing the top overall seed in the AFC took hit with Dalton and tight end Tyler Eifert leaving Sunday’s game with injuries.

A.J. McCarron replaced Dalton on Sunday and finished 22 of 32 for 280 yards and two TDs to go along with a pair of interceptions as the Bengals (10-3) failed to clinch the AFC North title.

On Pittsburgh’s opening possession, Roethlisberger picked on rookie corner Josh Shaw for a 31-yard completion to wide receiver Markus Wheaton. That led to a 1-yard TD run by Williams to put the Steelers ahead 7-0.

Receiver Antonio Brown led Pittsburgh with seven catches for 87 yards against an injury-riddled Bengals secondary.

Pittsburgh (8-5) denied the Bengals a chance to tie the score when defensive end Stephon Tuitt intercepted Dalton’s pass at the 10-yard line. It proved to be a costly play for Cincinnati as Dalton injured his right thumb tackling Tuitt and did not return.

Dalton watched the remainder of the game from the sideline with a cast on his right hand.

McCarron, who had just four career pass attempts, saw his first drive end with a missed field goal.

But McCarron’s 66-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.J. Green, who broke free of two Steelers’ defenders, cut the Bengals’ deficit to 13-7.

It was McCarron’s first career touchdown pass.

Green continued his dominance against Pittsburgh by finishing with six catches for 132 yards and a TD.

Pittsburgh went ahead 16-7 at halftime on three Chris Boswell field goals in the second quarter.

Steelers cornerback William Gay picked off McCarron’s screen pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown making the score 23-7 with just 50 seconds gone in the third quarter.

NOTES: Bengals CB Adam Jones was inactive Sunday with a foot injury. Starting at right cornerback in Jones’ place was Leon Hall, who returned after missing last week’s game with a sore back. ... Steelers TE Heath Miller was active Sunday after missing last week’s game with a rib injury. ... Bengals TE Tyler Eifert returned Sunday from a neck injury but left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. ... Cincinnati also lost S George Iloka to a groin injury. ... Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap established a career high in sacks with 10.5 when he sacked Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter. ... Bengals S Reggie Nelson recorded an interception for the fifth straight game, tying a club record.